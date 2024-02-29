DJ Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc (RIOU LN) Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Feb-2024 / 09:21 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.6773 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27114791 CODE: RIOU LN ISIN: LU1900066207 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066207 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIOU LN Sequence No.: 306822 EQS News ID: 1848279 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

