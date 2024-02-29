DJ Amundi MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 42.792 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1388388 CODE: TURU LN ISIN: LU1900067601

February 29, 2024 03:21 ET (08:21 GMT)