DJ Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (C50U LN) Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Feb-2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 28-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 131.2852 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 99069 CODE: C50U LN ISIN: LU1681047400 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681047400 Category Code: NAV TIDM: C50U LN Sequence No.: 306781 EQS News ID: 1848197 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1848197&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 29, 2024 03:25 ET (08:25 GMT)