

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Drax Group PLC (DRX.L) reported fiscal 2023 pretax profit of 796.4 million pounds compared to 78.1 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 139.5 pence compared to 20.5 pence. Adjusted pretax profit increased to 665.2 million pounds from 405.4 million pounds, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was 116.8 pence compared to 82.2 pence.



For the 12 months ended 31 December 2023, revenue increased to 8.12 billion pounds from 7.77 billion pounds, prior year. Adjusted revenue declined to 7.84 billion pounds from 8.16 billion pounds.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken