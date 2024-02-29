

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Schroders Plc (SDR.L), a British asset management company, on Thursday reported a decline in pre-tax profit for the full year, amidst a restructuring cost of 86.2 million pounds and higher cost of sales.



For the 12 months, the company posted a pre-tax income of 487.6 million pounds, lesser than 586.9 million pounds in the previous year.



Net profit stood at 402.6 million pounds or 24.2 pence per share as against last year's 486.2 million pounds or 29.9 pence per share.



Operating profit was at 661 million pounds, compared with 723 million pounds a year ago.



Net operating income was 2.419 billion pounds, down from 2.475 billion pounds in 2022.



Operating earnings per share slipped to 31.9 pence from last year's 36.7 pence per share.



Other operating expenses climbed to 1.758 billion pounds from last year's 1.752 billion pounds.



The cost of sales stood at 603.2 million pounds, higher than 530.3 million pounds last year.



Assets Under Management improved to 750.6 billion pounds from last year's 737.5 billion pounds.



Net operating revenue was at 2.334 billion pounds, compared with 2.361 billion pounds a year ago



Revenue was 2.936 billion pounds, up from the previous year's 2.891 billion pounds.



Schroders will pay a final dividend of 15 pence per share, bringing the total dividend to 21.5 pence per share for the year, which is unchanged from last year's total dividend of 21.5 pence per share.



Looking ahead, the company said: '2023 was characterised by turbulent macroeconomics, volatile markets and heightened geopolitical tension. We anticipate this uncertain operating environment could persist in the near term. However, our strategic pivot to the higher growth and higher longevity areas of Private Markets, Wealth Management and Solutions has provided protection against these challenging operating conditions.'



