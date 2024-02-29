

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Netease Inc. (NTES) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings came in at RMB6.58 billion, or RMB10.12 per share. This compares with RMB3.95 billion, or RMB6.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Netease Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB7.38 billion or RMB11.34 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to RMB27.14 billion from RMB25.35 billion last year.



Netease Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): RMB6.58 Bln. vs. RMB3.95 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): RMB10.12 vs. RMB6.05 last year. -Revenue (Q4): RMB27.14 Bln vs. RMB25.35 Bln last year.



