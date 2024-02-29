

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - One person was killed as the rapidly spreading Texas Panhandle wildfire has scorched more than 850,000 acres of land across the region.



Thousands of residents were forced to evacuate, while homes and businesses were left in blackout.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties, and directed Texas Division of Emergency Management to deploy additional state emergency response resources to support ongoing wildfire operations in the Texas Panhandle.



He urged Texans to heed guidance from local officials and first response to protect their families.



The White House and federal officials are in close contact with state and local officials on the frontlines of those fires, and FEMA and the U.S. Forest Service are providing assistance to the state.



FEMA has issued two fire management assistant grants to support Texas and one grant for Oklahoma.



The casualty reportedly occurred in Hutchinson County, one of the hardest-hit areas. The identity of the victim was not revealed.



