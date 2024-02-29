Inbank Unaudited Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2023

In 2023, Inbank earned a consolidated net profit of 10.2 million euros. The return on equity in 2023 was 9%.



The consolidated net profit for 2023 increased by 5% year-on-year to 10.2 million euros excluding the extraordinary profit of 11.4 million euros from the sale of Inbank's 29.8% stake in Maksekeskus AS in 2022.

Inbank's loan and rental portfolio reached 1.03 billion euros increasing 26% year-on-year while the deposit portfolio grew 30% and reached 1.08 billion euros at year end. At the end of 2023, Inbank's total assets stood at 1.3 billion euros growing 29% year-on-year.

The total net income for 2023 was 60.2 million euros increasing by 17% year-on-year and operating expenses increased by 22% to 36.9 million euros.

In 2023, sales volumes grew in all markets and product groups. The Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) for 2023 was 688 million euros increasing 19% year-on-year.

In terms of product segments, 2023 was a breakthrough year for car financing with GMV growing by 74% to 159 million euros. Rental services including car rental grew by 44% to 59.8 million euros. The GMV of merchant solutions reached 285.2 million euros, growing by 3% year-on-year. Green finance volumes made a good recovery in 2023 by growing 20% to 95.9 million euros. Direct lending volumes remained quite stable with growth of 2% to 87.8 million euros.

Despite high inflation and economic downturn, our credit quality has remained strong. The impairment losses to the average credit portfolio were 1.6%.

By the end of 2023, Inbank had 892,000 active customer contracts and 5,400 active retail partners.

Results for Q4 2023

The net profit for Q4 increased 30% year-on-year to 2.8 million euros. The quarterly return on equity was 9.4%.

The total net income for Q4 was 16.2 million euros increasing by 21% year-on-year and operating expenses for Q4 increased by 13% to 9.7 million euros.

The GMV for Q4 was 167 million euros, increasing 14% year-on-year.

In terms of product segments, green finance sales were 21.4 million euros, which is a 12% increase compared to a year ago. Car financing showed very strong growth in Q4, with sales increasing by 82% year-on-year to 39.7 million euros. In addition, rental services grew 54% to 15.5 million euros. At the same time, direct lending experienced a 4% decrease, totaling 19.1 million euros, while merchant solutions sales saw a 5% decline, amounting to 70.9 million euros.

In Q4, Inbank's impairment losses were 1.4% of the credit portfolio.

Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:

"Despite facing ongoing headwinds from high interest rates and economic downturn, Inbank ended a challenging year with a strong quarter and a solid annual profit of 10.2 million euros.

In 2023, sales volumes grew in all markets and product groups despite a challenging macro and interest rate environment. Still, we observed a slight slowdown in Q4 sales, coinciding with a weakening of consumer confidence and retail sales. In the Baltics, Inbank remained a market leader and continues to benefit from a strong merchant network in all markets.

In 2023, Inbank remained committed to investing in product development and successfully launched an innovative rental service for electronics in Estonia and Latvia, and signed a cooperation agreement with Apple premium reseller iDeal. We anticipate extending our partnership with Apple and other electronics retailers to additional markets in 2024.

To sustain rapid growth and pursue new development opportunities, we consistently raise fresh capital. At the end of October, we issued 12 million euros worth of new shares to shareholders, employees and new investors. We ended the year issuing 8 million euros of subordinated bonds with an interest rate of 9%. The issue was oversubscribed 7.6 times, which once again confirms investor confidence in Inbank's business model and growth plans is strong. In 2023 we raised a total of 31 million euros of fresh capital to support Inbank's product focused international growth.



We're pleased with our performance in Q4 and 2023. Despite facing some external headwinds, we grew our business, strengthened our capital base and expanded our product and technology team. We also launched a refreshed brand and laid a strong foundation for our business in Czechia. While market conditions remain challenging, we see some positive trends for Inbank emerging in 2024."

Key financial indicators as of 31.12.2023 and for Q4

Total assets EUR 1.3 billion

Loan and rental portfolio EUR 1.03 billion

Deposit portfolio EUR 1.08 billion

Total equity EUR 124.1 million

Net profit EUR 2.8 million

Return on equity 9.4%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)

Q4 2023 Q4 2022 restated 12 months 2023 12 months 2022 restated Interest income based on EIR 27 249 20 300 98 723 68 204 Interest expense -12 841 -7 583 -45 331 -20 152 Net interest income 14 408 12 717 53 392 48 052 Fee and commission income 114 120 473 387 Fee and commission expenses -1 137 -962 -4 199 -3 275 Net fee and commission income/expenses -1 023 -842 -3 726 -2 888 Income from rental services 6 869 5 154 23 905 18 152 Sale of assets previously rented to customers 3 571 2 827 14 155 9 928 Other operating income 220 122 769 541 Cost of rental services -4 808 -4 112 -15 896 -13 317 Cost of assets sold previously rented to customers -3 303 -2 558 -12 556 -8 363 Net operating income/expenses 2 549 1 433 10 377 6 941 Net gains from financial assets measured at fair value -90 23 -14 32 Foreign exchange rate gain/losses 341 1 128 -780 Net gain/losses from financial items 251 24 114 -748 Total net interest, fee and other income and expenses 16 185 13 332 60 157 51 357 Personnel expenses -4 476 -3 801 -16 628 -13 822 Marketing expenses -848 -1 071 -3 266 -3 350 Administrative expenses -2 960 -2 549 -11 033 -8 675 Depreciations, amortization -1 406 -1 186 -6 007 -4 472 Total operating expenses -9 690 -8 607 -36 934 -30 319 Share of profit from associates -72 -11 250 11 419 Impairment losses on loans and advances -3 235 -2 460 -13 203 -11 170 Profit before income tax 3 188 2 254 10 270 21 287 Income tax -412 -120 -68 -196 Profit for the period 2 776 2 134 10 202 21 091 Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation differences -403 -268 -415 -2 Total comprehensive income for the period 2 373 1 866 9 787 21 089

Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)

31.12.2023 31.12.2022 restated 31.12.2021 restated Assets Cash and cash equivalents 172 921 130 889 87 419 Mandatory reserves at central banks 21 020 14 446 7 904 Investments in debt securities 33 581 8 415 7 684 Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 79 37 0 Loans and advances 942 056 755 100 604 848 Investments in associates 141 1 065 774 Assets classified as held for sale 0 0 4 203 Other financial assets 5 268 3 387 2 151 Tangible assets 75 206 48 533 19 147 Right of use assets 26 716 23 247 25 231 Intangible assets 30 906 26 249 22 423 Other assets 8 185 5 961 2 769 Deferred tax assets 4 505 3 166 2 401 Total assets 1 320 584 1 020 495 786 954 Liabilities Customer deposits 1 081 566 828 894 617 857 Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss 50 0 0 Other financial liabilities 60 927 55 240 49 188 Current tax liability 311 0 284 Deferred tax liability 204 187 125 Other liabilities 3 691 3 680 3 296 Subordinated debt securities 49 745 30 570 37 187 Total liabilities 1 196 494 918 571 707 937 Equity Share capital 1 086 1 026 997 Share premium 43 563 31 855 30 436 Statutory reserve 103 100 96 Other reserves 1 543 1 421 1 625 Retained earnings 77 795 67 522 45 863 Total equity 124 090 101 924 79 017 Total liabilities and equity 1 320 584 1 020 495 786 954





Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with 5,400 merchants, Inbank has 892,000 active contracts and collects deposits across 8 European markets. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Merit Arva

AS Inbank

Head of Communications

merit.arva@inbank.ee

+372 553 3550