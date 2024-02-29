Healthy Innovation Conference (HiConf): Healthy Innovation Conference explores the future of the sustainable food industry

The event convenes 500+ senior executives from international biotech, plant-based, and cultured-food businesses, investors, and food brands

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Healthy Innovation Conference (HiConf) opened its doors today in Dubai, UAE, to provide an immersive and insightful journey into the realm of food technology and alternative proteins. The one-day event is the first summit in the MENA region that is wholly focused on new and improved food solutions that bring transformative benefits to the health of people and the planet.

This year's HiConf agenda focuses on emerging food market trends, evolving consumer behaviors, breakthroughs in alternative proteins, sustainable production solutions, and changing ethics that are reshaping the food industry.

The conference comes at a time when there is growing demand for alternative animal protein products worldwide, with one Credit Suisse report estimating that the market for alternative meat and dairy could grow to US $1.4 trillion by 2050. Meanwhile, the global alternative sugar market is growing faster than the traditional sugar market, with a yearly growth rate of approximately 5% versus 1%, respectively.

HiConf has thus brought together a wide spectrum of stakeholders from countries such as UAE, Germany, China, Korea, the Netherlands, Russia, and Singapore, to name a few. From government leaders to investors, academics, and entrepreneurs, more than 500 attendees are participating in the inaugural event. Speakers include former German Chancellor, Gerhard Schröder, Sergey Ivanov, Board Member at EFKO Group, Tao Zhang Managing Partner at Dao Foods International, and many others.

"From alternative and sweet proteins to the latest technologies in food sustainability and cellular nutrition, we are taking on the responsibility for human and planetary health. Through the Healthy Innovation Conference, we aim to accelerate the world's shift towards healthy and environmentally conscious diets," says Alaa Al Ali, Board Member at Novel Foods Group.

"We look forward to scaling the knowledge shared at HiConf to address the growing concerns about the negative environmental impact of agriculture," adds Dr. Manon Littek, Founding Partner of Green Generation Fund.

HiConf is organized by WP Human Capital Group with Novel Foods Group as the main sponsor, held in partnership with dfv Conference Group, PwC, and other well-known organizations.

