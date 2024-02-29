

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were subdued on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session after data showed a larger than expected increase in U.S. crude inventories in the week ended February 23rd.



Benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.2 percent to $82.02 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were marginally lower at $78.48.



Concerns about reduced fuel demand weighed on prices and offset hopes that OPEC and its allies will extend their production cuts into the second quarter.



Data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed oil inventories in the U.S. rose by 4.2 million barrels last week, nearly two times the expected increase.



Gasoline stockpiles dropped by 2.8 million barrels last week, while distillate stockpiles fell by 0.5 million barrels.



A firmer dollar also kept oil prices under pressure as investor braced for key U.S. inflation data later in the day that could influence the Fed's rate trajectory.



