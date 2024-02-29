

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold held steady near a two-week high on Thursday, extending gains for a third straight session after revised data showed the U.S. economy grew by slightly less than previously estimated in the fourth quarter of 2023, raising optimism the Fed can cut rates sooner.



Spot gold was little changed at $2,034.71 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were marginally higher at 2,043.25.



A cautious undertone prevailed ahead of key U.S. economic data that could influence the Fed's rate trajectory.



Personal consumption expenditures price index data, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation for January, will be in the spotlight later today along with other reports on weekly jobless claims and pending home sales.



The annual rate of consumer price growth is expected to slow to 2.4 percent in January from 2.6 percent in December.



The annual rate of growth by core consumer prices is also expected to dip to 2.8 percent from 2.9 percent in December.



The dollar was firm after three more Federal Reserve officials said the pace of interest-rate cuts will depend on incoming economic data.



Boston Fed Bank President Susan Collins and Atlanta Fed chief Raphael Bostic both urged patience in regard to policy tweaks.



New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said there is still some distance to cover in achieving the 2 percent inflation target.



Earlier in the day, data showed Spanish inflation cooled sharply in February.



French inflation eased to its weakest level since September 2021 and inflation fell in six economically important German states in February, fueling debate on when the European Central Bank would cut interest rates.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken