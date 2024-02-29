

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden will travel to the US-Mexico border on Thursday with a focus on immigration issues.



While in Brownsville, Texas, he will meet with Border Patrol agents, law enforcement officials, frontline personnel, and local leaders, according to the White House.



At 4.05 PM ET, the President will receive an operational briefing by officials from the Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Citizens and Immigration Services, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.



After that Biden will deliver remarks to highlight the need for Congress to pass the bipartisan border security agreement that was passed by the Senate, but pending approval by the Republican-dominated House.



The Senate has approved the revised version of the $95.34 billion national security supplemental package after excluding the bipartisan border policy changes agreed to by negotiators and border funding.



The Bill includes about $20 billion of funding for the US-Mexico border wall construction and allows the US to shut down the border when crossings hit a certain threshold.



More than 6.3 million migrants have been detained crossing into the United States illegally under the Biden administration's term.



