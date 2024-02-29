Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt der Ausbruch aus dem Faultierkäfig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.02.2024 | 11:54
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MAG WELCOMES MAIN CONTRACTORS TO BID FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF KETURAH RESERVE

  • The project's construction value is worth AED 2.8 billion

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAG, one of the leading real estate developers in the UAE, has invited contractors to bid for the construction contract of Keturah Reserve, luxury residential development in Meydan, which offers transformational living through the design of space. The construction value of the project is valued at AED 2.8 billion.

Keturah Reserve

Keturah Reserve will feature 93 townhouses, 90 villas, 533 units across six apartment block buildings. The project is the first residential development in the Middle East to immerse residents in nature through Bio Living to improve the physical, mental and emotional well-being of its occupants.

In his comments, Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, CEO of MAG Lifestyle Development, said: "We look forward to appointing a main contractor for Keturah Reserve, a project that embodies the highest standards of luxury experiences coupled with the regional-first Bio Living. The project has already witnessed great sales from buyers seeking an enriched living experience that combines luxury and wellbeing with unparalleled amenities."

Interested bidders can contact Thyer Al Kubaisi (pa.dpcd@dewan-architects.com) and Mohammed Benghali (m.benghali@dewan-architects.com) from Dewan Architects and Engineers on +971 4 2402010.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2351291/MAG.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mag-welcomes-main-contractors-to-bid-for-the-construction-of-keturah-reserve-302075625.html

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.