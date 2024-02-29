

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The euro rose to a 1-week high of 0.8571 against the pound and a 2-day high of 1.0855 against the U.S. dollar, from early low of 0.8552 and 1.0826, respectively.



The euro edged up to 0.9542 against the Swiss franc, from an early low of 0.9515.



Moving away from an early 8-day low of 162.05 against the yen, the euro rebounded to 162.70.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the euro advanced to more than a 3-month high of 1.6698, more than a 1-month high of 1.7839 and a 2-1/2-month high of 1.4748 from early lows of 1.6617, 1.7738 and 1.4698, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.86 against the pound, 1.09 against the greenback, 0.96 against the franc, 164.00 against the yen, 1.68 against the aussie, 1.80 against the kiwi and 1.49 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken