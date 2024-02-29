

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The United States has expressed concern over a new Hong Kong national security law.



'The United States is closely monitoring Hong Kong's development of national security legislation under Article 23 of the Basic Law and its implications for U.S. citizens, investments, and companies operating in Hong Kong,' State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.



He said the U.S. Government is particularly concerned by Hong Kong authorities' proposal to adopt broad and vague definitions of 'state secrets' and 'external interference' that could be used to eliminate dissent through the fear of arrest and detention.



'We are also concerned that Hong Kong authorities will apply Article 23 extraterritorially in their ongoing campaign of transnational repression to intimidate and restrict the free speech of U.S. citizens and residents.'



The State Department's response to the proposed Hong Kong national security law came on Wednesday, when a public consultation period for the Bill ended.



