WKN: A2N9D9 | ISIN: US60770K1079 | Ticker-Symbol: 0QF
Tradegate
29.02.24
13:21 Uhr
90,00 Euro
+0,04
+0,04 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
29.02.2024
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Moderna, Inc.: Moderna to Host Fifth Annual Investor Event For Vaccines and Business Updates on March 27, 2024

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced that it will host its fifth annual Investor Event focused on vaccines and business updates on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. The presentation will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Moderna's Investor Event will include presentations from management on Moderna's pipeline of mRNA vaccines. A live webcast will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Moderna website at investors.modernatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Moderna's website for one year following the presentation.

About Moderna

Moderna is a leader in the creation of the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of mRNA technology, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made and transforming how we treat and prevent disease for everyone. By working at the intersection of science, technology and health for more than a decade, the company has developed medicines at unprecedented speed and efficiency, including one of the earliest and most effective COVID-19 vaccines.

Moderna's mRNA platform has enabled the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and autoimmune diseases. With a unique culture and a global team driven by the Moderna values and mindsets to responsibly change the future of human health, Moderna strives to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Investors:
Lavina Talukdar
Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations
617-209-5834
Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

