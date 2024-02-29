PANTHEON MACROECONOMICS FOUNDER IAN SHEPHERDSON NAMED CHAIRMAN

Rob Wood Joins as UK Chief Economist

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantheon Macroeconomics ("Pantheon") today announced new roles for three senior analysts, including Ian Shepherdson, Founder, who will serve as Chief Economist and Chairman of the Firm, a new position responsible for leading Pantheon's overall strategic growth and business development.

Samuel Tombs, Chief UK Economist since 2015, will join the US team and will take on the role of Chief US economist after a period of transition. In addition, Rob Wood has joined from Bank of America Merrill Lynch to take over as Chief UK Economist. Jonathan Loynes, formerly a director at Capital Economics, has joined Pantheon's board as a non-executive director.

The new roles are effective on March 4th.

Commenting on the changes, Ian stated: "I am delighted to appoint Samuel and Rob to their new roles, which will ensure that our US and UK research continues to offer the most insightful independent economic analysis in the marketplace. Sam is one of the sharpest economic minds I have ever worked with and all of us at Pantheon want to welcome Rob, who built a stellar reputation at Bank of America."

Samuel Tombs has won multiple awards for his UK forecasts. Between 2017 and 2023, he was the most accurate UK forecaster among all those polled by Reuters. He currently is Bloomberg's highest ranked forecaster of UK consumer prices and average weekly earnings, the two most market-sensitive UK indicators. Samuel also topped the annual ranking of forecasters for the UK economy compiled by the Sunday Times in 2014 and 2018, and came joint-top in 2019.

Rob Wood topped the Sunday Times annual ranking of forecasters for the UK economy in 2020, and has earned plaudits for his forecasting of inflation, the housing market, monetary policy, and consumer behavior. He is extensively quoted in the press and has presented at a wide range of conferences, most recently the Bank of England Watcher's Conference in late 2023.

Ian Shepherdson is a double winner of the Wall Street Journal's annual US economic forecasting competition. In his new role, Ian will focus on expanding Pantheon's reach to new markets and clients, while ensuring the firm continues to produce actionable economics research of the highest quality.

"I founded Pantheon in 2012 to create a leading independent macroeconomic research firm for financial markets professionals around the world. Now, we need to take advantage of new business opportunities and work even harder to maintain our edge, deliver unique value to clients, and promote and expand our talent."

Jonathan Loynes was instrumental in the growth of Capital Economics, where he was Chief Economist and a director. He is a trustee of Pro Bono Economics.

About Pantheon Macroeconomics

Pantheon Macroeconomics aims to be the premier provider of unbiased, independent, timely economic intelligence to financial market professionals around the world. Pantheon's actionable analysis is clear and objective, and is read by banks, hedge funds, pension funds, insurance companies, family offices and specialist investors in public investments, private assets, property and other asset classes, as well as public policymakers. For more information, please visit www.pantheonmacro.com

