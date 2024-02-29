Fidelity UCITS ICAV - RE: Changes to Board
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 29
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
For Immediate Release
29 February 2024
Fidelity UCITS ICAV (the "ICAV")
RE: Changes to Board
The Board of Directors of the ICAV (the "Board") would like to announce that David Greco resigned from the Board on 27 February 2024.
Save as disclosed herein, no further information is required to be disclosed in relation to David Greco under the Irish Stock Exchange's, trading as Euronext Dublin, listing requirements for investment funds.
|Enquiries:
|Matheson
|Cathy HarneyPhone: +353 1 232 2000