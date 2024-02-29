Fidelity UCITS ICAV - RE: Changes to Board

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 29

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release

29 February 2024

Fidelity UCITS ICAV (the "ICAV")

RE: Changes to Board

The Board of Directors of the ICAV (the "Board") would like to announce that David Greco resigned from the Board on 27 February 2024.

Save as disclosed herein, no further information is required to be disclosed in relation to David Greco under the Irish Stock Exchange's, trading as Euronext Dublin, listing requirements for investment funds.