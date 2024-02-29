Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt der Ausbruch aus dem Faultierkäfig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.02.2024 | 13:06
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity UCITS II ICAV - RE: Changes to Board

Fidelity UCITS II ICAV - RE: Changes to Board

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 29

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release

29 February 2024

Fidelity UCITS II ICAV (the "ICAV")

RE: Changes to Board

The Board of Directors of the ICAV (the "Board") would like to announce that David Greco resigned from the Board on 27 February 2024.

Save as disclosed herein, no further information is required to be disclosed in relation to David Greco under the Irish Stock Exchange's, trading as Euronext Dublin, listing requirements for investment funds.

Enquiries:
MathesonCathy HarneyPhone: +353 1 232 2000

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.