

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Nervousness ahead of the release of PCE-based inflation readings from the U.S., perceived as the Fed's preferred inflation gauge dominated sentiment across markets. Cryptocurrencies however decoupled from the mood, to stage a massive leap, buoyed by the recent heavy inflows to Bitcoin spot ETF products.



Market concerns about the PCE-based inflation readings stemmed from analyst expectations that foresee both headline and core components of the January PCE index rising on a month-on-month basis. The forecast reinforced the likelihood of the Fed's higher-for-longer strategy, hurting market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures imply negative sentiment. Major European benchmarks are trading on a mixed note amidst hotter-than-expected inflation readings from France. Asian shares finished on mostly positive note.



The Dollar Index edged lower amidst the anxious wait to the PCE-based inflation readings. Bond yields mostly hardened. Official data showing a more-than-expected inventory build in the U.S. dragged down crude oil prices. Gold prices slipped as interest rate worries weighed. Cryptocurrencies leaped again, with Bitcoin breaching the $63k level.



Here is a glimpse of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,824.50, down 0.32% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,060.60, down 0.18% Germany's DAX at 17,682.25, up 0.46% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,643.50, up 0.24% France's CAC 40 at 7,951.57, down 0.04% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,882.95, down 0.02% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,189.00, up 0.03% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,698.70, up 0.50% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,015.17, up 1.94% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,511.44, down 0.15%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0841, up 0.05% GBP/USD at 1.2662, up 0.01% USD/JPY at 150.01, down 0.44% AUD/USD at 0.6498, up 0.03% USD/CAD at 1.3588, up 0.09% Dollar Index at 103.90, down 0.07%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.313%, up 0.86% Germany at 2.5010%, up 1.63% France at 2.979%, up 1.57% U.K. at 4.2910%, up 2.51% Japan at 0.707%, down 1.12%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (May) at $81.91, down 0.29%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $78.42, down 0.15%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,038.80, down 0.19%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $62,552.33, up 5.65% Ethereum at $3,471.57, up 3.84% BNB at $412.00, up 0.65% Solana at $128.81, up 14.99% XRP at $0.5985, up 2.12%.



