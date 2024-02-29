Q2 FY2024
10.6% Year on Year Revenue Decrease to £183.6 million
8.1% Revenue Decrease at Constant Currency
Diluted EPS £0.14 compared to £0.26 in the prior year comparative period
Adjusted diluted EPS £0.30 compared to £0.59 in the prior year comparative period
Endava plc(NYSE: DAVA) ("Endava" or the "Company"), a leading technology services company combining world-class engineering, industry expertise and a people-centric mindset, today announced results for the three months ended December 31, 2023, the second quarter of its 2024 fiscal year ("Q2 FY2024").
"Our results for Q2 FY2024 were in line with our prior guidance, with a revenue decrease of 8.1% in constant currency year over year. The uncertain economic environment continues to impact near-term client decision making. We now have numerous projects where discovery work has been done, but clients are hesitating on when to commit to sizeable spend needed to build production-ready systems. This said, we believe we have a very well positioned and strong business and are confident that despite current softness in demand, in the longer term, the opportunity for us is very attractive. Additionally, I am thrilled to announce today our acquisition of GalaxE Solutions, a leading provider of digital transformation and product development services to blue chip US companies mainly in Healthcare with delivery from India," said John Cotterell, Endava's CEO.
SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
- Revenue for Q2 FY2024 was £183.6 million, a decrease of 10.6% compared to £205.2 million in the same period in the prior year.
- Revenue decrease at constant currency(a non-IFRS measure)* was 8.1% for Q2 FY2024, compared to growth of 23.4% in the same period in the prior year.
- Profit before tax for Q2 FY2024 was £10.6 million, compared to £20.3 million in the same period in the prior year.
- Adjusted profit before tax (a non-IFRS measure)* for Q2 FY2024 was £22.7 million, or 12.4% of revenue, compared to £43.0 million, or 20.9% of revenue, in the same period in the prior year.
- Profit for the period was £8.3 million, resulting in a diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of £0.14, compared to profit of £15.0 million and diluted EPS of £0.26 in the same period in the prior year.
- Adjusted profit for the period (a non-IFRS measure)* was £17.5 million, resulting in adjusted diluted EPS (a non-IFRS measure)* of £0.30, compared to adjusted profit for the period of £34.3 million and adjusted diluted EPS of £0.59 in the same period in the prior year.
CASH FLOW:
- Net cash from operating activities was £35.0 million in Q2 FY2024, compared to £40.9 million in the same period in the prior year.
- Adjusted free cash flow (a non-IFRS measure)* was £33.6 million in Q2 FY2024, compared to £37.0 million in the same period in the prior year.
- At December 31, 2023, Endava had cash and cash equivalents of £198.6 million, compared to £164.7 million at June 30, 2023.
OTHER METRICS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023:
- Headcount totaled 11,539 at December 31, 2023, with an average of 10,461 operational employees in Q2 FY2024, compared to a headcount of 12,183 at December 31, 2022 and an average of 11,107 operational employees in Q2 FY2023.
- Number of clients with over £1 million in revenue on a rolling twelve-month basis was 150 at December 31, 2023, compared to 156 clients at December 31, 2022.
- Top 10 clients accounted for 34% of revenue in Q2 FY2024, compared to 31% in the same period in the prior year.
- By geographic region, 31% of revenue was generated in North America, 26% was generated in Europe, 34% was generated in the United Kingdom and 9% was generated in the rest of the world in Q2 FY2024. This compares to 33% in North America, 23% in Europe, 39% in the United Kingdom and 5% in the Rest of the World in the same period in the prior year.
- By industry vertical, 26% of revenue was generated from Payments, 14% from Banking and Capital Markets (BCM), 8% from Insurance, 23% from Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT), 11% from Mobility, and 18% from Other in Q2 FY2024. This compares to 29% from Payments, 17% from BCM, 7% from Insurance, 22% from TMT, 10% from Mobility, and 15% from Other in the same period in the prior year.
OUTLOOK:
Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024:
Endava expects revenue will be in the range of £174.0 million to £176.0 million, representing a constant currency revenue decrease of between 12.0% and 11.0% on a year over year basis. Endava expects adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of £0.17 to £0.19 per share.
Full Fiscal Year 2024:
Endava expects revenue will be in the range of £722.0 million to £735.0 million, representing a constant currency revenue decrease of between 7.0% and 5.0% on a year over year basis. Endava expects adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of £1.09 to £1.22 per share.
This above guidance for the third quarter and full fiscal year 2024 assumes the exchange rates on January 31, 2024 (when the exchange rate was 1 British Pound to 1.27 US Dollar and 1.17 Euro).
RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS:
On February 29, 2024, Endava announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% ownership of GalaxE Group, Inc. ("GalaxE") headquartered in New Jersey, United States. When completed, the transaction will add approximately 1,650 employees to Endava and provide several key strategic benefits to Endava: (1) Significantly expands Endava's footprint in North America; (2) Provide deep domain expertise in the U.S. Healthcare market; (3) Establishes Endava's delivery operations in India and (4) Complementary platform capabilities focused on enterprise digital transformation. Total consideration for the acquisition is $405 million, primarily in cash with some stock, of which $30 million is conditional upon future performance of the GalaxE business. The transaction is expected to close in early April 2024 subject to the completion of customary closing conditions and approvals, including the expiration of the required waiting period under the U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.
On February 28, 2024, Endava and Equiniti announced the expansion of their strategic relationship. Equiniti is a leading international provider of tech-enabled shareholder, retirement and remediation services. We have established a 5-year deal of £75m net new revenue to support the delivery of their transformative product and tech roadmap. This deal strengthens Endava and Equiniti's existing three year relationship and delivers significant growth for Endava's Capital Markets business.
ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:
Technology is our how. And people are our why. By combining world-class engineering, industry expertise and a people-centric mindset, we consult and partner with our customers to create technological solutions that drive innovation and transform businesses. From ideation to production, we support our customers with tailor-made solutions across various industries and all around the world.
Endava services clients in Payments, Banking and Capital Markets, Insurance, TMT, Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility and Healthcare. As of December 31, 2023, 11,539 Endavans provided services from our locations in European Union countries (Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovenia and Sweden), non-European Union countries (Bosnia Herzegovina, Moldova, North Macedonia, Serbia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom), Latin America (Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Uruguay), Asia-Pacific (Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam), North America (Canada and the United States), and the Middle East (United Arab Emirates).
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL INFORMATION:
To supplement Endava's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income, Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows presented in accordance with IFRS, the Company uses non-IFRS measures of certain components of financial performance in this press release. These measures include revenue (decrease)/growth rate at constant currency, adjusted profit before tax, adjusted profit for the period, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow.
Revenue decrease/growth rate at constant currency is calculated by translating revenue from entities reporting in foreign currencies into British Pounds using the comparable foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period. For example, the average currency rates in effect for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022 were used to convert revenue for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023 and the revenue for the comparable prior period.
Adjusted profit before tax ("Adjusted PBT") is defined as the Company's profit before tax adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortisation of acquired intangible assets, realised and unrealised foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses, restructuring costs and fair value movement of contingent consideration, all of which are non-cash items except for the restructuring costs and realised foreign currency exchange (gains)/ losses.
Adjusted profit for the period is defined as Adjusted PBT less the tax charge for the period adjusted for the tax impact of the adjustments to PBT.
Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as Adjusted profit for the period, divided by weighted average number of shares outstanding diluted.
Adjusted free cash flow is the Company's net cash from operating activities, plus grants received, less net purchases of non-current assets (tangible and intangible).
Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the Company's business and uses the measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the Company's business and evaluating its performance. Management also believes the presentation of its non-IFRS financial measures enhances an investor's overall understanding of the Company's historical financial performance. The presentation of the Company's non-IFRS financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS, and its non-IFRS measures may be different from non-IFRS measures used by other companies. Investors should review the reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Six Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2023
2022(1)
2023
2022(1)
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
REVENUE
371,973
401,410
183,552
205,241
Cost of sales
Direct cost of sales
(259,412
(249,253
(132,093
(126,282
Allocated cost of sales
(13,218
(12,243
(6,586
(6,460
Total cost of sales
(272,630
(261,496
(138,679
(132,742
GROSS PROFIT
99,343
139,914
44,873
72,499
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(78,618
(79,886
(40,255
(39,704
OPERATING PROFIT
20,725
60,028
4,618
32,795
Net finance income (expense)
7,193
(1,189
5,987
(12,524
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
27,918
58,839
10,605
20,271
Tax on profit on ordinary activities
(7,205
(12,092
(2,258
(5,252
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
20,713
46,747
8,347
15,019
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
1,869
823
(2,873
(7,157
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT
22,582
47,570
5,474
7,862
EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS):
Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic
58,101,072
56,962,777
58,300,691
57,219,704
Weighted average number of shares outstanding Diluted
58,367,296
57,923,559
58,602,535
57,959,580
Basic EPS (£)
0.36
0.82
0.14
0.26
Diluted EPS (£)
0.35
0.81
0.14
0.26
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31, 2023
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
£'000
£'000
£'000
ASSETS NON-CURRENT
Goodwill
255,749
240,818
189,684
Intangible assets
61,561
66,216
55,114
Property, plant and equipment
23,181
25,940
24,768
Lease right-of-use assets
54,949
65,084
62,034
Deferred tax assets
21,314
20,156
13,491
Financial assets and other receivables
6,386
5,242
1,393
TOTAL
423,140
423,456
346,484
ASSETS CURRENT
Trade and other receivables
170,318
177,866
173,750
Corporation tax receivable
2,327
4,042
2,343
Financial assets
186
56
226
Cash and cash equivalents
198,602
164,703
185,323
TOTAL
371,433
346,667
361,642
TOTAL ASSETS
794,573
770,123
708,126
LIABILITIES CURRENT
Lease liabilities
13,782
14,573
13,768
Trade and other payables
84,678
91,159
96,481
Corporation tax payable
5,103
5,940
4,245
Contingent consideration
5,335
7,650
6,385
Deferred consideration
2,499
1,267
9,858
TOTAL
111,397
120,589
130,737
LIABILITIES NON CURRENT
Lease liabilities
45,645
54,441
53,953
Deferred tax liabilities
13,730
14,623
11,021
Contingent consideration
3,809
Deferred consideration
3,280
4,837
1,407
Other liabilities
543
516
545
TOTAL
63,198
78,226
66,926
EQUITY
Share capital
1,167
1,155
1,150
Share premium
17,753
14,625
21,389
Merger relief reserve
48,139
42,805
30,003
Retained earnings
566,589
522,926
462,767
Other reserves
(13,644
(10,176
(4,691
Investment in own shares
(26
(27
(155
TOTAL
619,978
571,308
510,463
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
794,573
770,123
708,126
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Six Months Ended December 31
Three Months Ended December 31
2023
2022
2023
2022
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit for the period
20,713
46,747
8,347
15,019
Income tax charge
7,205
12,092
2,258
5,252
Non-cash adjustments
31,833
24,974
16,033
18,875
Tax paid
(4,814
(10,047
(2,466
(8,437
Net changes in working capital
(3,314
(7,635
10,864
10,186
Net cash from operating activities
51,623
66,131
35,036
40,895
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of non-current assets (tangibles and intangibles)
(2,200
(7,591
(1,393
(4,148
(Loss) proceeds from disposal of non-current assets
(27
16
(30
(3
Payment for acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired
(6,710
(32,397
(2,528
(32,397
Other acquisition-related settlements
(6,680
Interest received
3,522
797
1,957
432
Net cash used in investing activities
(12,095
(39,175
(1,994
(36,116
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from sublease
87
237
31
92
Repayment of lease liabilities
(7,420
(6,491
(3,500
(3,392
Interest and debt financing costs paid
(583
(423
(296
(206
Grant received
230
220
23
220
Proceeds from exercise of options
3,129
2,266
3,118
2,245
Net cash used in financing activities
(4,557
(4,191
(624
(1,041
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
34,971
22,765
32,418
3,738
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
164,703
162,806
168,191
182,395
Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents
(1,072
(248
(2,007
(810
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
198,602
185,323
198,602
185,323
RECONCILIATION OF IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES
RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE (DECREASE)/GROWTH RATE AS REPORTED UNDER IFRS TO REVENUE GROWTH RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY:
Six Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
REVENUE (DECREASE) GROWTH RATE AS REPORTED UNDER IFRS
(7.3
31.6
(10.6
30.2
Foreign exchange rates impact
2.8
(6.9
2.5
(6.8
REVENUE (DECREASE) GROWTH RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY
(4.5
24.6
(8.1
23.4
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND ADJUSTED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD:
Six Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
27,918
58,839
10,605
20,271
Adjustments:
Share-based compensation expense
23,556
15,909
13,617
6,365
Amortisation of acquired intangible assets
7,085
6,207
3,684
3,188
Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses, net
2,685
7,533
4,764
14,947
Restructuring costs
1,113
1,113
Fair value movement of contingent consideration
(8,706
(7,143
(9,942
(2,894
Total adjustments
24,620
23,619
12,123
22,719
ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX
52,538
82,458
22,728
42,990
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
20,713
46,747
8,347
15,019
Adjustments:
Adjustments to profit before tax
24,620
23,619
12,123
22,719
Tax impact of adjustments
(4,916
(4,734
(2,977
(3,404
ADJUSTED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
40,417
65,632
17,493
34,334
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Six Months Ended December 31
Three Months Ended December 31
2023
2022
2023
2022
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (£)
0.35
0.81
0.14
0.26
Adjustments:
Share-based compensation expense
0.40
0.27
0.23
0.11
Amortisation of acquired intangible assets
0.12
0.11
0.06
0.06
Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses, net
0.05
0.13
0.08
0.26
Restructuring costs
0.02
0.02
Fair value movement of contingent consideration
(0.15
(0.14
(0.16
(0.06
Tax impact of adjustments
(0.08
(0.08
(0.05
(0.06
Total adjustments
0.34
0.31
0.16
0.33
ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (£)
0.69
1.12
0.30
0.59
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
Six Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Net cash from operating activities
51,623
66,131
35,036
40,895
Adjustments:
Grant received
230
220
23
220
Net purchase of non-current assets (tangible and intangible)
(2,227
(7,575
(1,423
(4,151
Adjusted Free cash flow
49,626
58,776
33,636
36,964
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION
SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE
Six Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Direct cost of sales
16,318
10,297
9,516
4,340
Selling, general and administrative expenses
7,238
5,612
4,101
2,025
Total
23,556
15,909
13,617
6,365
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION
Six Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Direct cost of sales
10,049
8,626
4,853
4,539
Selling, general and administrative expenses
8,712
7,461
4,489
3,843
Total
18,761
16,087
9,342
8,382
EMPLOYEES, TOP 10 CUSTOMERS AND REVENUE SPLIT
Six Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Closing number of total employees (including directors)
11,539
12,183
11,539
12,183
Average operational employees
10,606
11,031
10,461
11,107
Top 10 customers %
34
32
34
31
Number of clients with £1m of revenue
(rolling 12 months)
150
156
150
156
Geographic split of revenue %
North America
31
34
31
33
Europe
25
22
26
23
UK
35
40
34
39
Rest of World (RoW)
9
4
9
5
Industry vertical split of revenue %
Payments
27
30
26
29
Banking and Capital Markets
14
16
14
17
Insurance
8
7
8
7
TMT
23
22
23
22
Mobility
11
10
11
10
Other
17
15
18
15
FOOTNOTES
(1) The presentation of the income statement has been changed to no longer separately disclose the net impairment gains/(losses) on financial assets on the face of the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income, but include them within Selling, general and administrative expenses.
