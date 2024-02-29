SportsQuest, Inc. Backdrop of the Chinese based AI Cinema Chain

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / The Company SPORTS QUEST (OTC PINK:SPQS) www.sports-quest.co (Company) is providing the following backdrop on the targeted AI driven China based cinema chain https://huayicinemas.net/ (AIC)

AIC with a capitalization of $100 million in China, the amalgamated company is poised to make a significant impact in the entertainment sector. AIC co under the visionary leadership of highly ranked management who brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table. With over 20 years of experience in movies and cultural development projects, the top team has spearheaded the growth of the cinema franchise business, acquiring 15 theaters with plans for further expansion of 50. The cinema chain boasts a dynamic and professional management team dedicated to driving market development and sales in China.

The team background and experiences:

In 2009, the team entered the film industry and participated in the investment and production of multiple films. In 2011, a team was dispatched to Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shanghai, and other places to learn about cinema line operation and management. In 2012, signed contracts for cinema projects in multiple cities and invested in their launch. In 2013, three cinemas including Baoji, Ordos, and Handan successively opened. In 2015, we created the first giant screen for commercial cinemas in China. From 2016 to 2024, Jiangsu, Yunnan, Sichuan and other provinces successively invested in and launched cinema projects under the company's umbrella.

Notably, the company leverages a robust AI system that provides real-time monitoring of theater income, revenue, and various data points. This AI-driven approach has propelled the company's growth, making it an attractive destination for theaters looking to join a cutting-edge AI+ management cinemas franchise model.



"Once the merger is finalized, SportsQuest, Inc. will become the parent company of the AIC entity," said spokesman at SportsQuest, Inc. "This strategic partnership with Shenzhen Huayi Excellent Cinemas Co., Ltd. represents a significant step forward in our shared vision to deliver innovative entertainment experiences to our audiences."

More news updates will follow shortly.

Disclosure:

Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of SPQS that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be", "expects", "may affect", "believed", "estimate", "project" and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SPQS caution you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of SPQS are not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind SPQS actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond SPQS control. In addition to those discussed in SPQS press releases, public filings, and statements by SPQS management, including, but not limited to, SPQS' estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, SPQS ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, SPQS ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities, and in identifying contracts which match SPQS capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. SPQS does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SPQS Management

Contact info:

Twitter @SpqsOtc

Phone: +1 561 631 9221

Email: ir@sports-quest.co

Web: https://sports-quest.co

SOURCE: SportsQuest, Inc.

