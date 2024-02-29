Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - February 29, 2024) - Core Nickel Corp. (CSE: CNCO) ("Core Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Caitlin Glew to Vice-President Exploration of the Company effective February 29, 2024.

Ms. Glew has a decade of key geoscience experience working as an exploration geologist with a major mining company on various projects at different stages in the exploration pipeline, from greenfield stage exploration to mine-proximal exploration and delineation. Ms. Glew graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with her B.Sc. in geology in 2015 and holds her Professional Geoscientist designation with APEGS. She built her career as an exploration geologist with Cameco Corporation, exploring for economic uranium deposits in the prolific Athabasca Basin. Despite the depressed uranium market, Ms. Glew quickly excelled from a junior geologist to a project geologist at Cameco, running large-scale multi-million-dollar exploration projects. Ms. Glew joins Core Nickel Corp. from CanAlaska Uranium, where she was the District Geologist, Nickel, managing CanAlaska's Thompson Nickel Belt project portfolio. Ms. Glew is highly knowledgeable in exploration strategy and techniques, while bringing a balanced background of geoscientific knowledge and comprehensive industry experience. Ms. Glew is a well-respected geologist across the industry, attributed to her strong critical thinking skills and dedication to geoscience. She brings a diverse skillset to the Core Nickel executive team combining sound management experience with extensive knowledge of geological interpretation, tactical targeting, project development, and remote logistics.

Misty Urbatsch, CEO, comments: "The board and the Core Nickel team, are delighted that Caitlin has chosen to take on this leadership role with Core Nickel. Her experience with a major mining company, and her expertise on district scale exploration will help move Core Nickel's tier one assets forward at a critical time in the evolution of the company. It is an absolute pleasure to have Caitlin on the team and I cannot wait to grow this company with her."

About Core Nickel

Core Nickel Corp. is a junior nickel exploration company that controls 100% of five properties in the prolific nickel district, the Thompson Nickel Belt (TNB) in Northern Manitoba, Canada. The five properties consist of approximately 27,000 hectares of land that is proximal to existing infrastructure, such as highways and operating mills.





Core Nickel has a large contiguous land package in the northern part of the TNB, situated approximately 16-20 km from the City of Thompson. Core Nickel's northern TNB projects consist of three properties: Mel, Hunter, and Odei River. The Mel property encompasses the Mel deposit, which is characterized by a historical NI-43-101 resource estimate with an indicated resource of 4.3 million tonnes at 0.875% nickel, equating to 82.5 million lbs contained nickel, and a historical inferred resource estimate of 1.0 million tonnes at 0.839% nickel, equating to 18.7 million pounds of contained nickel. The target stratigraphy (Pipe Formation) that hosts the Mel deposit, and other deposits in the Thompson Nickel Belt, extend onto the Hunter and Odei River properties and drill hole intersections into the target stratigraphy on the Hunter project have successfully intersected elevated nickel.

The Company also holds two properties in the southern TNB near Wabowden: Halfway Lake and Resting Lake. Both properties host the target Pipe Formation associated with known elevated nickel mineralization and are proximal to existing nickel deposits, mills, and other infrastructure.

The Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this news release is Misty Urbatsch, MBA., P. Geo., CEO, President and Director for Core Nickel Corp., who has reviewed and approved its contents.

