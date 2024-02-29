Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt der Ausbruch aus dem Faultierkäfig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.02.2024 | 13:48
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Leading Crypto Exchange Bybit Hits Record Spot Trading Volume

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, hit $71.5B in trading volume yesterday, just 7% under the exchange's record $77B daily trading volume, which was set during the 2021 crypto bullrun.

Bybit Logo

On Feb. 28, Bybit saw $62.6B in Futures volume, $8.7B in Spot (a record for Spot volume), with Options taking the rest. Bybit now sits second in CoinGecko's Trust and Volume rankings.

The global exchange has experienced rapid growth as its reputation for stability and security has spread. Bybit's split-second trading engine is paired with multi-level security protocols, advanced encryption technology, and strict anti-money laundering procedures, making it a top choice for smart trader and institutions alike.

"We at the Crypto Ark are on a mission to make this new asset class as widely available as possible through our intuitive platform," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO. "Now, we're seeing large inflows and smart money is moving fast. With the Bitcoin halving just around the corner, Bitcoin is proving itself as an institutional asset, a hedge against economic uncertainty, and a vote for financial freedom."

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leading-crypto-exchange-bybit-hits-record-spot-trading-volume-302075755.html

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.