Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 29, 2024) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company"), a leading technology-driven real estate firm committed to expanding access to institutional-grade real estate investment opportunities, proudly announces the onboarding of three distinguished Exempt Market Dealer (EMD) issuer clients. Joining the Parvis network are Lankin Investments, Progressive Atlantic Capital, and Sentry Property Group, marking a pivotal expansion in Parvis' service offerings and reinforcing their mission to democratize access to premium investment opportunities.

Driven by the vision to fill a significant market void, Parvis has been instrumental in crafting a scalable, regulated investment platform that simplifies investor servicing and transaction processes. Aligned with its core business strategy, Parvis collaborates closely with issuers and developers to facilitate seamless processing and servicing of investors, thereby addressing this distinctive market need. This strategic move not only enhances liquidity in the private asset space but also significantly propels Parvis's market footprint, revenue streams, and investment handling efficiencies.

New Partnerships:

Lankin : A prominent asset management firm from Ontario, boasting a $750 million portfolio that encompasses over 2,000 multi-family units and more than 1,000 units under development. Lankin's collaboration with Parvis introduces its Pulis Real Estate LP2, offering investors a share in a diversified portfolio of multi-family real estate across Canada. Renowned for their ability to identify high-growth markets and value-add opportunities, Lankin provides investors with accessible real estate investments. Committed to enhancing both properties and communities, Lankin's partnership with Parvis promises continued growth and success. Notably, Lankin's initial product offering, Pulis Real Estate LP2, presents a diversified portfolio of Canadian multi-family real estate, providing long-term growth and quarterly cash distributions, with over $220 million in assets under management across 5 communities and 17 properties, totaling 600+ units under management.

Progressive Atlantic Capital: Originating from New Brunswick and initiated by the esteemed Tom & Khush Multifamily Inc., this Mutual Fund Trust has selected Parvis as its preferred investment platform. The group is renowned for its strategic investment in multifamily apartments, showcasing a robust portfolio and upcoming development projects with a focus on hybrid markets in Atlantic Canada. Owners and investors of over 100 units, including ongoing land development projects of over 500 units, specialize in identifying multifamily apartment value-add and new land development opportunities that allow investors to receive gains beyond organic asset appreciation. The mission of the newly formed Trust extends beyond financial gains, aiming to contribute to Canada's housing landscape by increasing housing units, including affordable housing options. This strategic approach ensures long-term growth for investors while addressing critical societal needs.

Sentry Property Group: With roots in Southwestern Ontario, SPG integrates development, capital raising, and property management across apartment, commercial, and retail sectors. Their comprehensive portfolio includes over 13 active projects, underscoring their commitment to long-term investment and community enrichment, the team has 40 years of experience in business, finance, engineering, marketing and sales.

These partnerships underscore Parvis's commitment to broadening the scope and accessibility of real estate investments, leveraging our cutting-edge platform to serve an expanding array of issuer clients. "As we welcome these new members to our growing community, we reaffirm our dedication to setting new benchmarks in the real estate investment industry, fostering growth, and ensuring success for all stakeholders involved," confirmed David Michaud, Founder & CEO at Parvis.

About the Company

Parvis is a technology-driven real estate investing platform. Focused on broadening access to institutional quality real estate investment opportunities, Parvis promotes greater access in this historically inaccessible and illiquid asset class. Enabled by blockchain technology, Parvis makes finding, tracking, and maximizing investments an experience that is both frictionless and empowering. Parvis, headquartered in Vancouver, employs experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. Additional information about Parvis is available at www.parvisinvest.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release of Parvis contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Parvis' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. This news release is not intended for distribution to U.S. news services or for dissemination in the United States. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

