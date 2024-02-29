

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Austrian economy stalled in the fourth quarter, revised from a rebound estimated initially, the latest data from Statistics Austria showed on Thursday.



Gross domestic product remained flat in the December quarter after a 0.3 percent decrease in the third quarter. In the initial estimate, the rate of change was an increase of 0.2 percent.



Considering the expenditure approach, household consumption declined 1.1 percent over the quarter, and gross capital formation decreased by 3.9 percent. Both exports and imports dropped by 2.1 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



On a yearly basis, GDP contracted 1.7 percent in the fourth quarter, slower than the 2.0 percent fall in the previous three-month period. In the flash report, the rate of fall was 1.3 percent.



During the whole year 2023, the overall economy shrank 0.8 percent compared with 2022, primarily due to the negative development of manufacturing, trade, and transportation.



