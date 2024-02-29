ICE Voice over ICE Chat will leverage IPC's global voice platform to provide always-on open voice connections

Supports single record of communications for chat and voice compliance

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, and IPC Systems, a leading provider of trading communications solutions, today announced plans to launch ICE Voice, a cloud-based audio solution that will be offered with ICE Chat to provide a seamless communications platform for traders and other market participants.

ICE Voice will bring together ICE Chat's extensive network of over 120,000 active users and IPC's Connexus Unigy private cloud platform to provide always on, persistent open connections between individuals or groups of traders across internal trading desks and with any other ICE Chat user signed up for the service. Users will be able to instantly jump from chat to voice and open calls from chat tabs and group chat rooms, and create Voice Blasts to 'shout out' to groups of open connections simultaneously. ICE Voice will also support full audio recording with configurable retention, anywhere, anytime playback of archived calls, and integrated chat and voice logs to create a single record of communications, aiding in trading desk or firm-wide compliance programs.

"For the first time, ICE's users will have a single, integrated platform for chat and voice that matches both traders' need for always-on, instantaneous connectivity with other traders, and firms' desire for easy-to-access and use records that help them meet their record retention requirements," said Maurisa Baumann, Head of Desktops and Feeds at ICE. "ICE Voice builds on our instant messaging service, which has become one of the largest networks in the financial industry, and utilizes IPC's voice network for providing cloud-based audio connectivity with a single click."

"IPC's collaboration with ICE to develop ICE Voice brings our industry leading Connexus Unigy cloud technology together with the ICE Chat network to create a single, seamless and powerful solution for traders," said Tim Carmody, Chief Technology Officer, IPC Systems. "This solution reinforces both IPC and ICE's focus on continuous innovation in trading communications and connectivity, and enhancing the experience of the global trading community through greater integration and interoperability between chat, voice and electronic platforms, applications and workflows."

ICE Voice will be seamlessly integrated into the ICE Chat platform, providing an efficient workflow for financial professionals to connect and interact as effortlessly as possible. It will combine voice connectivity with functionality that was designed specifically to match the custom needs of traders, including ICE Chat's AI-powered Smart Text Recognition functionality, which turns texts into actionable data using APIs, and Message Blaster for sending single messages to multiple contacts.

IPC's Trading Communications Systems support the global voice trading community through a comprehensive suite of leading-edge communications technologies and tools, underpinned by the proprietary and award-winning cloud-based Connexus Unigy platform. Trading Communications solutions include Service-as-a-Software offerings (Connexus), on-premise and mobile trading communications products and compliance and surveillance solutions, including its most recent solution, OneView Portfolio, which launched at the end of 2023.

For more information about ICE Chat, please visit: https://www.ice.com/fixed-income-data-services/access-and-delivery/desktop-web-platforms/chat.

About IPC

A specialist technology and service leader powering global financial markets for over 50 years, IPC Systems is at the forefront of electronic trading connectivity and state-of-the-art cloud communications, setting the standard for exceptional service, innovation, and expertise.

IPC's customer-first approach is bolstered by an extensive and diverse financial ecosystem that spans all asset classes and connects market participants anywhere in the world for enhanced communication, collaboration, and compliance. Global services include electronic trading, trading communications, and infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. IPC is ideally positioned to anticipate change and remain aligned with rapidly transforming markets, and to empower customers to adapt to change, now and in the future. To learn more, visit www.ipc.com, explore our Insights page and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges including the New York Stock Exchange and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on February 8, 2024.

