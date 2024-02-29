Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 29, 2024) - Crowded Functions ATL, alongside their partner Pariah, announces the debut of their annual indoor and outdoor festival, called Za Palooza. Scheduled for April 20th, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia, the event aims to offer a day of diverse entertainment for all ages.





Jamari Jones

Under the leadership of CEO Jamari Jones, the festival seeks to provide a mix of indoor and outdoor activities for varied interests.

"This is our first-ever festival. We will create an unforgettable experience as people come together, enjoy live performances, and make memories. I'm incredibly excited to see everyone there," Jamari shared.

Za Palooza is expected to begin at 2:00 PM and end at 8:00 PM. The central feature of the event is the bonfire and live music. Along with complimentary giveaways, the attendees can explore a range of delights from local food trucks.

The tickets for Za Palooza are currently on sale. Those interested in attending should visit Crowded Functions ATL's website for information and ticket availability.

About Crowded Functions ATL:

Crowded Functions ATL is an event organization located in Atlanta, Georgia. Focused on promoting inclusivity and community interaction, it aims to build connections and highlight cultural diversity.

Established by Jamari Jones, it's known for its innovative events, exploration of new possibilities, and captivating attendees. Whether through themed parties, live performances, or immersive experiences, Crowded Functions ATL intends to provide the audience with a memorable experience.

Contact Information:

Contact Name: Jamari Jones

Website: https://www.crowdedfunctionsatl.com/.

Instagram: @crowdedfunctionsatl

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jamarijones_atl

Email: eventplanningatl@gmail.com

Phone no: 404.386.1888

