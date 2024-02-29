Anzeige
WKN: A1J0EV | ISIN: US26441C2044
ACCESSWIRE
29.02.2024
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Duke Energy Reflects on Black History Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / Duke Energy

Black History Month

98 years ago, Carter G. Woodson, the "father of Black history" established what he called Negro History Week. He dreamt of Black history being included and taught in public schools and selected the second week of February. Now, almost 100 years later, his dream of inclusivity is reflected in the actions and words that we demonstrate not only during Black History Month, but throughout the year.

As the daughter of a public school teacher, Black History Month has been a pillar in my personal journey of discovery as a lifelong learner. My focus this year is the dream of those who came before me.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Duke Energy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Duke Energy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/duke-energy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Duke Energy



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.