Ateliere Creative Technologies: Ateliere's New Complimentary Media Supply Chain Analysis and Consulting Programs Help Jump Start a Healthier Operation

"Deduplication Analysis" and "Library Componentization Analysis" efficiency assessments give customers the tools and data they need to achieve maximum operational success

CENTURY CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / Ateliere Creative Technologies , a leading developer of cloud-native media supply chain solutions, today launched a new complimentary Professional Services offering that provides assessments for studios, broadcasters, post facilities, and content owners to easily identify and solve media supply chain pain points and achieve maximum operational efficiency. Addressing critical areas of media supply chain health, the first in a series of programs to roll out in 2024, "Deduplication Analysis" and "Library Componentization Analysis" provide actionable data and expert guidance so that stakeholders can make informed decisions to maximize content ROI and improve their bottom line.

"The media supply chain is complex and vast - often a black box of unusable data and storage bloat from the various versions created for each title. There is often a lack of clarity about what you actually have, limiting monetization opportunities," says Dan Goman, CEO of Ateliere. "Our new efficiency assessments leverage our deep bench of industry expertise and data to provide media organizations with a clear view of inefficiencies and a prescriptive fix. The first services we've introduced focus on video deduplication and componentized library workflows, which represent some of the biggest cost savings and workflow efficiency gains for our customers. These programs focus on fixing many of the headaches associated with localization and compliance, optimizing operational efficiency for media businesses."

Ateliere's new complimentary consulting programs provide a window into how media businesses can transform the way they operate through video file deduplication cost savings and standardizing the creation of content master versions for wider adoption and distribution to different regions, platforms and delivery mechanisms with componentization enabled by formats like the Interoperable Master Format (IMF).

Potential customers can engage Ateliere's Professional Services Team for efficiency assessments around:

Video Deduplication Cost-Savings Analysis: By performing a thorough media library analysis, customers can identify opportunities for consolidating redundant video files, reducing cloud storage, compute and QC costs. The data-driven process shows just how much customers can save by deduplicating media libraries.

By performing a thorough media library analysis, customers can identify opportunities for consolidating redundant video files, reducing cloud storage, compute and QC costs. The data-driven process shows just how much customers can save by deduplicating media libraries. Library Componentization Readiness Evaluation: Either as a part of the process of deduplication or as a standalone analysis, Ateliere can help businesses weigh the pros and cons of implementing a componentized library. This equips decision-makers with an informed, thoughtful and detailed analysis guided by the team's years of experience to decide if it's the right time to future-proof content by switching to a componentized library.

Dan concludes, "These services provide a white glove approach to untangling hidden data and fast-tracking operational analysis so our customers can make data-driven decisions based on concrete results and tailored consulting."

To connect with Ateliere's Professional Services Team, please visit https://www.ateliere.com/resources/efficiency-assessments

Media Made Easy: Download The New Practical Guide from Ateliere

To learn more about Ateliere's time and resource-saving media supply chain technology as well as how you can optimize media inventories and operations and expedite distribution across multiple platforms and languages, please visit www.ateliere.com and download the Modern Media Supply Chain Made Easy practical guide .

About Ateliere

Ateliere Creative Technologies is a leading cloud-native media supply chain company that empowers media companies and content creators to reach consumers on a global scale. Named a 2023 " IDC Innovator " in the IDC Innovators: Media and Entertainment Cloud Production, Distribution, and Technologies (doc US50789023, June 2023) report, Ateliere directly addresses media supply chain challenges that companies of all sizes experience by presenting a smart, cost effective way to leverage the cloud for management and delivery of video content.

The Ateliere suite of SaaS solutions incorporates cutting-edge workflows and formats to make the vision for a studio in the cloud a reality. The nucleus of the Ateliere platform, Ateliere Connect, delivers core competencies in IMF, parallel scaling, and geographically distributed workflows. Ateliere is built by a team of experts with decades of combined experience at companies such as Amazon, HBO, Netflix, and Microsoft.

Find out more at https://www.ateliere.com , and follow us on X ( @TeamAteliere ), Instagram ( @AteliereTech ), LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/ateliere-creative-technologies/ ), and Facebook ( @AteliereCreativeTechnologies ).

Media Contact:

Kristin Canders

Grithaus Agency

kristin@grithaus.agency

####

SOURCE: Ateliere Creative Technologies

View the original press release on accesswire.com