Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt der Ausbruch aus dem Faultierkäfig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
29.02.2024 | 14:34
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights of NeoDynamics AB (99/24)

With effect from March 01, 2024, the subscription rights in NeoDynamics AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including March 12, 2024. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   NEOD TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021627411              
Order book ID:  325679                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB


Listing of paid subscription shares of NeoDynamics AB

With effect from March 01, 2024, the paid subscription shares in NeoDynamics AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   NEOD BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021627429              
Order book ID:  325680                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.