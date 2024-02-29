Former Qualtrics Chief Customer Officer to Lead CalypsoAI's GTM Strategy and Support the Company's Rapid Growth

CalypsoAI, the leader in AI Security and Enablement, announced today the appointment of Donnchadh Casey as Chief Operating Officer. Based in Dublin, Ireland, Casey will work closely with CEO and Founder Neil Serebryany to oversee the company's go-to-market strategy and manage customer success. He joins CalypsoAI at a decisive moment in the company's growth trajectory as enterprise demand for AI security and enablement solutions skyrocket.

Casey most recently served as the Chief Customer Officer at Qualtrics, a leading technology company empowering organizations to deliver exceptional customer and employee experiences. Casey spent nine years at Qualtrics, where he was a member of the executive leadership team responsible for ensuring success for the company's 20,000 global customers while also retaining and growing the company's $1.8 billion book of business. Qualtrics is notably known for creating the Experience Management (XM) category and is a Top 20 Global SaaS Company. Before Qualtrics, Casey was a consultant at McKinsey Company, where he led strategy, operations, and sales marketing engagements with Fortune 500 and FTSE 50 companies.

"Generative AI has the potential to change the enterprise at a pace and scale we have never seen, but extensive enablement challenges block organizations from realizing the technology's value," said Casey. "With its comprehensive suite of solutions, CalypsoAI is bridging this gap and empowering organizations to leverage the full potential of generative AI tools safely and securely. CalypsoAI is uniquely positioned to dominate the emerging AI security market, and I'm thrilled to be working with the team to ensure every company is successful in the age of AI."

Casey will apply his more than 18 years of experience driving software sales and consulting strategies for the world's largest brands to usher CalypsoAI into its next era. He joins the organization during a pivotal time of growth following an incredibly momentous 2023. Over the past year, the company:

Launched its enterprise-grade AI security platform, Moderator, which is relied on by Fortune 500 brands to proactively identify risks and cyber threats posed by large language models (LLMs).

Raised $23M in Series A-1 funding, bringing its total funding to $38.2M.

Won numerous industry accolades, including Serebryany being named to the Forbes 30 under 30 list for Enterprise Technology.

Partnered with industry trailblazers like Palantir and globally recognized organizations like the World Economic Forum.

"Donnchadh's record of ensuring industry-leading innovations have an impact in the organizations they serve is unmatched, making him an invaluable part of our team as we continue on our mission to enable the mass adoption of AI," said Serebryany. "As we continue to innovate and rise to meet pressing AI threats and challenges, Donnchadh is the perfect fit to ensure company and customer success, while further developing our trust and credibility in the market."

About CalypsoAI

CalypsoAI is the leader in AI Security and Enablement. As a trusted partner and global leader in the AI Security domain, CalypsoAI empowers enterprises and governments to leverage the immense potential of generative AI solutions and large language models (LLMs) responsibly and securely. CalypsoAI strives to shape a future in which technology and security coalesce to transform how businesses operate and contribute to a better world. Founded in Silicon Valley in 2018 by top minds in the fields of artificial intelligence, data science, and machine learning, the company has secured backing from investors including Paladin Capital Group, Lockheed Martin Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, 8VC, Hakluyt Capital, and Empros Capital. To learn more, visit the website or follow CalypsoAI on X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

