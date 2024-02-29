The RAPTR 2 and VYPR 4 provide maximum versatility for greenhouse lighting, featuring tunable spectra with optimal light intensity and optical distributions for produce and floriculture growers worldwide

Fluence, a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and food production, announced its newest LED top light solutions for produce and ornamental cultivators: RAPTR 2 and VYPR 4.

Fluence's latest LED innovations were developed in parallel with the company's global research program, which includes partnerships with industry leaders worldwide and in-house analysis of spectral optimization across crops. The new RAPTR and VYPR offerings build upon Fluence's existing portfolio of lighting solutions to offer robust fixtures with higher wattages, greater efficiencies and overall increased ROI for growers throughout the world.

RAPTR 2: Higher wattages and tunable spectra help growers maximize light output and efficiency at lower installation costs

The RAPTR 2 fixture's wide power range (up to 1400 W), multi-channel tunable spectra and up to 5050 µmol/s of light output make it the optimal lighting solution for upgrading HPS fixtures in greenhouse environments. Featuring steerable spectra-including far red-integrated wireless dimming capability and efficacies up to 4.0 µmol/J, cultivators can achieve improved crop performance and lower operating expenses with the new RAPTR 2.

"The latest RAPTR and VYPR series luminaires showcase that Fluence's primary mission remains unchanged: Help the world grow smarter through the most advanced LED fixtures," said Steve Graves, senior vice president of strategy and business development at Fluence. "We're excited to launch our most powerful and efficient solutions yet and we look forward to advancing the industry together with partners across the globe."

VYPR 4: More versatility and control that maximizes cultivation results

Featuring the VYPR line's familiar low-profile design, VYPR 4 offers more spectral options, light uniformity at any mounting height, easy installation and higher light intensities with lower energy consumption.

"VYPR 4 is a versatile top light solution," said Jordon Musser, chief product officer for Fluence. "The latest generation focuses on what every grower wants: a more efficient output that yields a clear ROI. Installation is swift, the fixtures are extremely durable, and growers can tap into Fluence's diverse spectral options to curate a lighting program unique to their cultivation goals."

VYPR 4 features output up to 3030 µmol/s and efficiency up to 3.9 µmol/J. The fixture also includes dual-channel far red spectra as well as Fluence's wide variety of PhysioSpec spectra to empower growers with multiple lighting strategies. VYPR 4's low profile creates the least possible shading in a greenhouse environment and now offers a wide-beam optic for optimized light distribution.

Fluence will showcase RAPTR 2 and VYPR 4 during its upcoming global trade shows, including HortiContact from March 5 to March 7, 2024 in the Netherlands.

To learn more about the RAPTR and VYPR series and how to schedule a trial at your facility, visit www.fluence-led.com.

About Fluence

Fluence Bioengineering, Inc. (Fluence) creates powerful and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial crop production and research applications. Fluence is a leading LED lighting supplier in the global cannabis, produce and flower markets, committed to enabling more efficient crop production for the world's top greenhouse and indoor growers. Fluence global headquarters are in Austin, Texas, with its EMEA headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Fluence operates as a business unit within Signify's Professional Business. For more information about Fluence, visit www.fluence-led.com.

