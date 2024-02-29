BK Technologies Corporation: BK Technologies to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call on Thursday, March 14, 2024

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) (the "Company" or "BK Technologies") will host an investor conference call with a slide presentation to discuss its operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The Company plans to release its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, prior to the call on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Shareholders and interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 and international participants should dial (973) 528-0011 and use access code: 188499. The call and the accompanying slide deck will also be webcast at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2208/49888

The conference call and slide deck may also be accessed via the Events page of the Company's website at www.bktechnologies.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site.

An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for thirty (30) days following the call at www.bktechnologies.com. A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after completion of the call until March 21, 2024, by dialing (877) 481-4010 and international participants should dial (919) 882-2331. All callers must use passcode 49888 to access the replay.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation manufactures high-specification, American-made communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies SaaS business focuses on new, innovative public safety smartphone services that will make the first responders safer or more productive. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters and primary manufacturing facility in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

Company Contact:

IMS Investor Relations

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

bktechnologies@imsinvestorrelations.com

(203) 972-9200

SOURCE: BK Technologies Corporation

