VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / Frequency Exchange Corp. ("Frequency Exchange" or the "Company") (TSXV:FREQ) is thrilled to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FREmedica Technologies Inc. ("FREmedica"), has engaged a collaborative partnership with the UBC Men's Hockey Team. The team will serve as beta testers for our Sports Performance Enhancement & Recovery Program, which incorporates a program around Focus to support the academic aspect of their University experience.

The UBC Men's Hockey Team will be the first to test our comprehensive Sports Performance Enhancement & Recovery Program aimed at enhancing athletic performance and expediting recovery. FREmedica is collecting real time data and building out the foundation of our premiere frequency packages based on these results. We anticipate this trial will result in significant overall improvements in sports performance. The Sports Performance Enhancement & Recovery Program will enable student-athletes to better balance their demanding schedules, providing stress relief while ensuring academic focus. Designed to meet the needs of athletes across all levels, our sports enhancement program will fulfill the needs of athletes at every level, harnessing optimal performance for professional and elite athletes of all ages and types. We are excited to launch this cutting-edge program to the public in the coming months.

"We had a couple of players using the NIKKI prior to this. Their improvements in sleep quality and recovery were pretty dramatic so I'm excited to see what happens with the launch of the sports specific programs which go beyond the programs NIKKI already has." Says Sven Butenschon, Head Coach of UBC Men's Hockey Team.

"My personal experience using the NIKKI has been life changing. I wish I had this device while I was still playing professional hockey. I've seen major improvements with neurological issues I've had over the years including vertigo, nausea, motion sickness and headaches that would affect my vision. I no longer have aches and pains from lingering hockey injuries. I feel lighter and more focused. Energy mode gives me a good boost of energy and passion during my coaching sessions." Says Sven.

Sven states: "The goal with the team is boosting overall performance on and off the ice. This will help with bounce-back and recovery from stressful playoff games and the stress and anxiety of a rigorous school and sports schedule all while being able to improve focus at a higher academic level."

Quote from Stephen Davis, CEO of Frequency Exchange:

"We want to thank UBC, Sven Butenschon (Head Coach), and his team for participating in our Sports Performance Enhancement & Recovery Program" says Stephen Davis, CEO of Frequency Exchange Corp. "If we can help the athletes and the student body, remain healthy, well rested and increase their focus, then we have accomplished our goal for the young men and women at UBC." Says Davis.

About the Company

Based in British Columbia, Canada, Frequency Exchange is focused on the development and global commercialization of a wearable Frequency Delivery System. Our specialized frequency sets are designed to enhance wellness and improve performance. The brand "NIKKI" is the third generation of wearable technology created by the Company. Now we have one frequency delivery system we call "NIKKI", which means "The Victor of The People" that can be used in multiple ways including Lyme disease. This wearable technology combined with the frequency sets is the result of years of development and experimentation with advanced bioenergetic technology.

For more information, please contact:

Frequency Exchange Corp.

Stephen Davis

CEO & Director

250-732-7170

FREmedica Technologies

Nicole Sullivan

President

Nicole.sullivan@wearenikki.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the trading date of the Company's common shares on the Exchange. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Meta Description to add to CMS:

FREmedica partners with UBC Men's Hockey Team to launch a revolutionary Sports Performance Enhancement & Recovery Program, aiming to improve athletic performance, facilitate recovery, and support academic focus.

SOURCE: Frequency Exchange Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com