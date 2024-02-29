

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - It has turned out to be another leap day for Bitcoin and crypto, with the top cryptocurrency jumping more than 4 percent overnight and the collective euphoria lifting overall crypto market cap by more than 4 percent. Momentum spilled over from the ETF space which recorded another day of heavy inflows. BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) mobilized record inflows of $612 million on Wednesday.



Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $2.33 trillion, adding 4.3 percent in the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume in the crypto market has jumped 78 percent overnight to $197 billion.



Bitcoin touched a high of $63,913.13 earlier in the trade and is currently changing hands at $62,718.43, implying overnight gains of 4.6 percent, weekly surge of 22 percent and year-to-date addition of 48 percent.



Bitcoin's overnight rally has lifted its crypto market dominance to 53.1 percent, from 52.7 percent a day earlier.



Latest data from Farside Investors shows the net cumulative Bitcoin Spot ETF flows surpassed $7.4 billion on February 28. Considering the cumulative outflows of $7.8 billion from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the gross inflows to the 9 Bitcoin Spot ETFs that debuted on January 11 is close to $15.2 billion. Net inflows amounted to $673 million on Wednesday versus $577 million on Tuesday and $520 million on Monday.



iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) topped with cumulative inflows of $7.2 billion, followed by Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust (FBTC) that witnessed cumulative inflows of $4.7 billion. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) witnessed inflows of $1.6 billion whereas Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) recorded cumulative inflows of $1.1 billion.



Ether surged 4.1 percent overnight. The leading alternate coin touch a 24-hour high of $3,518.97 and is currently trading at $3,474.94, around 29 percent below the all-time peak. Ether has added 16.9 percent in the past week and 52.3 percent in 2024. Ether currently dominates 18 percent of the overall crypto market versus 17.95 percent a day earlier.



Market capitalization of stablecoins edged up a little more than quarter percent to $141.72 billion but market dominance dropped to 6.1 percent.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) is the highest ranking non-stablecoin crypto to trade with overnight losses. BNB has slipped 0.42 percent in the past 24 hours.



50th ranked Sui (SUI) is the highest ranking non-stablecoin crypto to trade with weekly losses. SUI has shed half a percent in the past week.



6th ranked XRP (XRP) is the highest ranking crypto to trade with year-to-date losses. XRP has shed 3 percent in 2024 at its current price of $0.5966.



62nd ranked Bonk (BONK) topped overnight gains with a surge of close to 35 percent. The cryptocurrency has gained 83 percent in the past week and 65 percent in 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) followed with overnight gains of close to 30 percent. The rally helped DOGE rise from the 10th rank a day earlier.



50th ranked Arweave (AR), 16th ranked Shiba INU (SHIB) and 77th ranked Fetch.ai (FET) have all gained more than 20 percent in the past 24 hours.



75th ranked Pepe (PEPE) is the greatest laggard with an overnight decline of more than 10 percent.



