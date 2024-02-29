Georgia-Pacific's New Stewardship Report, Progress With Purpose, Is Now Available

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / Georgia-Pacific



By John Mulcahy VP - Stewardship at Georgia-Pacific LLC

Our new Stewardship Report, Progress with Purpose, is now available.

At Georgia-Pacific LLC, stewardship encompasses the responsible management of our actions and the resources entrusted to our care in a manner that respects the rights of others. These resources include the natural environment, which we rely upon for our raw materials, the processes we manage to transform them into goods and services, and the relationships we have with our employees and communities. We seek mutually beneficial outcomes across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) priorities with customers, employees, suppliers, communities, and other key constituencies.

GP has been helping people improve their lives through mutual benefit for almost a century, providing solutions that create shelter, improve hygiene, offer convenience, extend shelf life, and protect goods in transit. We have been and continue to be an important part of the communities in which we operate, providing good jobs and contributing to prosperity through our economic activity and the engagement of our company and employees in civic and philanthropic activities. Our focus is to make progress daily, improving performance by living a principle of stewardship, embracing creative destruction, improving efficiencies, eliminating waste, finding new ways of meeting needs, and driving conservation activities that leave more resources available to satisfy other needs in society.

