Bath & Body Works, Inc.: Bath & Body Works Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results and Provides 2024 Outlook

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) today reported fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results.

Gina Boswell, CEO of Bath & Body Works, commented, "The team delivered fourth quarter net sales and earnings that exceeded the high end of our expectations. Underpinning these results was strong execution during the holiday season. Customers responded to innovation and newness as we delivered a seamless omnichannel shopping experience and drove continued enrollment in our loyalty program. Additionally, we continued to advance our operational efficiency initiatives. Looking ahead, we remain focused on further improving the customer experience and building on our strong foundation to drive long-term profitable growth."

Bath & Body Works, Inc. today also announced that the Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $500 million of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

The company reported net sales of $2.912 billion for the 14-week fourth quarter ended Feb. 3, 2024, an increase of 0.8% compared to net sales of $2.889 billion for the 13-week fourth quarter ended January 28, 2023. The extra week in 2023 represented approximately $80 million in net sales.

The company reported earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of $2.55 for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $1.86 for the same period of the prior year. The extra week in 2023 represented approximately $0.05 of earnings per diluted share. Fourth quarter operating income was $696 million compared to $653 million last year, and net income from continuing operations was $579 million compared to $428 million last year.

Reported fourth quarter 2023 results include a $112 million tax benefit related to the partial release of a valuation allowance on a foreign deferred tax asset, an $8 million pre-tax impairment charge ($6 million net of tax of $2 million) related to an equity method investment and a $6 million pre-tax gain ($5 million net of tax of $1 million) associated with the early extinguishment of debt, resulting from the open market repurchase and retirement of $111 million principal amount of the company's senior notes during the fourth quarter.

Excluding these significant items, adjusted fourth quarter 2023 earnings from continuing operations per diluted share was $2.06 and adjusted net income from continuing operations was $469 million.

At the conclusion of this press release is a reconciliation of reported-to-adjusted results, including a description of the significant items.

Full-Year 2023 Results

Net sales decreased 1.7% to $7.429 billion for the 53-week fiscal year ended Feb. 3, 2024, compared to $7.560 billion for the 52-week fiscal year ended Jan. 28, 2023.

The company reported earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of $3.84 for the year, compared to $3.40 in 2022. Full-year operating income was $1.285 billion compared to $1.376 billion last year, and net income from continuing operations was $878 million compared to $794 million last year.

Reported full-year 2023 results include a $112 million tax benefit related to the partial release of a valuation allowance on a foreign deferred tax asset, $34 million of pre-tax gains ($26 million net of tax of $8 million) associated with the early extinguishment of debt and an $8 million pre-tax impairment charge ($6 million net of tax of $2 million) related to an equity method investment.

Excluding these significant items, adjusted full-year 2023 earnings from continuing operations per diluted share was $3.27, and adjusted net income from continuing operations was $747 million.

2024 Outlook

For fiscal 2024, the company is forecasting net sales to range between a decline of 3.0% to flat relative to $7.429 billion of net sales in fiscal 2023. The 53rd week in fiscal 2023 represents a headwind of approximately 100 basis points to net sales growth in fiscal 2024. Full-year 2024 earnings per diluted share is expected to be between $3.00 and $3.35, compared to $3.84 and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $3.27 in fiscal 2023. The company's full-year outlook includes the anticipated impact of approximately $300 million of cash deployed towards share repurchases.

The company expects first quarter 2024 net sales to decline 4.5% to 2.0% compared to $1.396 billion in 2023. First quarter earnings per diluted share is expected to be between $0.28 and $0.33, compared to $0.35 and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.33 in the first quarter of 2023. The company's first quarter outlook includes the anticipated impact of approximately $75 million of cash deployed towards share repurchases.

The company's first quarter and full-year outlook excludes the impact of any future debt repurchase activity.

Earnings Call and Additional Information

Bath & Body Works, Inc. will conduct its fourth quarter earnings call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Feb. 29. To listen, call 877-407-9219 (international dial-in number: 201-689-8852). For an audio replay, call 877-660-6853 (international replay number: 201-612-7415); access code 13744103 or log onto www.BBWInc.com. A slide presentation has been posted on the company's Investor Relations website that summarizes the information in the company's prepared remarks from the earnings call as well as some additional facts and figures regarding the company's operating performance and guidance.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at 1,850 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 480 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

BATH & BODY WORKS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts) Fourth Quarter Full-Year 2023 2022 2023 2022 (14 weeks) (13 weeks) (53 weeks) (52 weeks) Net Sales $ 2,912 $ 2,889 $ 7,429 $ 7,560 Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy (1,575 ) (1,639 ) (4,193 ) (4,305 ) Gross Profit 1,337 1,250 3,236 3,255 General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses (641 ) (597 ) (1,951 ) (1,879 ) Operating Income 696 653 1,285 1,376 Interest Expense (86 ) (87 ) (345 ) (348 ) Other Income 12 10 81 17 Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes 622 576 1,021 1,045 Provision for Income Taxes 43 148 143 251 Net Income from Continuing Operations 579 428 878 794 Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax - 6 - 6 Net Income $ 579 $ 434 $ 878 $ 800 Net Income per Diluted Share Continuing Operations $ 2.55 $ 1.86 $ 3.84 $ 3.40 Discontinued Operations - 0.03 - 0.03 Total Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 2.55 $ 1.89 $ 3.84 $ 3.43 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 227 230 229 233

















BATH & BODY WORKS, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions) February 3,

2024 January 28,

2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 1,084 $ 1,232 Accounts Receivable, Net 224 226 Inventories 710 709 Other 97 99 Total Current Assets 2,115 2,266 Property and Equipment, Net 1,220 1,193 Operating Lease Assets 1,056 1,050 Goodwill 628 628 Trade Name 165 165 Deferred Income Taxes 144 37 Other Assets 135 155 Total Assets $ 5,463 $ 5,494 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 380 $ 455 Accrued Expenses and Other 608 673 Current Operating Lease Liabilities 181 177 Income Taxes 120 74 Total Current Liabilities 1,289 1,379 Deferred Income Taxes 147 168 Long-term Debt 4,388 4,862 Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities 1,004 1,014 Other Long-term Liabilities 261 276 Total Equity (Deficit) (1,626 ) (2,205 ) Total Liabilities and Equity (Deficit) $ 5,463 $ 5,494





BATH & BODY WORKS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In millions) Full-Year 2023 2022 (53 weeks) (52 weeks) Operating Activities: Net Income $ 878 $ 800 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Depreciation of Long-lived Assets 269 221 Deferred Income Taxes (128 ) 17 Share-based Compensation Expense 43 38 Gain on Extinguishment of Debt (34 ) - Impairment of Equity Method Investment 8 - Changes in Assets and Liabilities: Accounts Receivable 2 11 Inventories (2 ) - Accounts Payable, Accrued Expenses and Other (109 ) 44 Income Taxes Payable 34 39 Other Assets and Liabilities (7 ) (26 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 954 $ 1,144 Investing Activities: Capital Expenditures $ (298 ) $ (328 ) Other Investing Activities 12 - Net Cash Used for Investing Activities $ (286 ) $ (328 ) Financing Activities: Payments for Long-term Debt $ (447 ) $ - Dividends Paid (182 ) (186 ) Repurchases of Common Stock (148 ) (1,312 ) Payments of Finance Lease Obligations (15 ) (9 ) Tax Payments related to Share-based Awards (11 ) (32 ) Transfers and Payments to Victoria's Secret & Co. related to Spin-Off (3 ) (25 ) Proceeds from Stock Option Exercises 4 6 Other Financing Activities (13 ) (4 ) Net Cash Used for Financing Activities $ (815 ) $ (1,562 ) Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents $ (1 ) $ (1 ) Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents (148 ) (747 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Year 1,232 1,979 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Year $ 1,084 $ 1,232

BATH & BODY WORKS, INC. ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts) Fourth Quarter Full-Year 2023 2022 2023 2022 (14 weeks) (13 weeks) (53 weeks) (52 weeks) Reconciliation of Reported Net Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations Reported Net Income from Continuing Operations $ 579 $ 428 $ 878 $ 794 Impairment of Equity Method Investment 8 - 8 - Gain on Extinguishment of Debt (6 ) - (34 ) - Tax Effect of Special Items included in Other Income - - 7 - Tax Benefit from Foreign Valuation Allowance Release (112 ) - (112 ) - Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations $ 469 $ 428 $ 747 $ 794 Reconciliation of Reported Net Income from Continuing Operations Per Diluted Share to Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations Per Diluted Share Reported Net Income from Continuing Operations Per Diluted Share $ 2.55 $ 1.86 $ 3.84 $ 3.40 Impairment of Equity Method Investment 0.04 - 0.04 - Gain on Extinguishment of Debt (0.03 ) - (0.15 ) - Tax Effect of Special Items included in Other Income - - 0.03 - Tax Benefit from Foreign Valuation Allowance Release (0.49 ) - (0.49 ) - Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations Per Diluted Share $ 2.06 $ 1.86 $ 3.27 $ 3.40 Full-Year 2023 2022 (53 weeks) (52 weeks) Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 954 $ 1,144 Capital Expenditures (298 ) (328 ) Free Cash Flow $ 656 $ 816

See Notes to Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.

NOTES TO RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

The "Adjusted Financial Information from Continuing Operations" provided in the attached reflects the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Fiscal 2023

In the fourth quarter of 2023, adjusted results exclude:

An $8 million pre-tax impairment charge ($6 million net of tax of $2 million), included in other income, related to an equity method investment;

A $6 million pre-tax gain ($5 million net of tax of $1 million), included in other income, associated with the early extinguishment of outstanding notes; and

A $112 million tax benefit related to the partial release of a valuation allowance on a foreign deferred tax asset.



In the third quarter of 2023, adjusted results exclude a:

$12 million pre-tax gain ($9 million net of tax of $3 million), included in other income, associated with the early extinguishment of outstanding notes.



In the second quarter of 2023, adjusted results exclude a:

$9 million pre-tax gain ($7 million net of tax of $2 million), included in other income, associated with the early extinguishment of outstanding notes.



In the first quarter of 2023, adjusted results exclude a:

$7 million pre-tax gain ($5 million net of tax of $2 million), included in other income, associated with the early extinguishment of outstanding notes.



Fiscal 2022

There were no adjustments to results in 2022.

The adjusted financial information should not be construed as an alternative to the results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Further, the company's definitions of adjusted income information may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that the presentation of adjusted financial information provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. While it is not possible to predict future results, management believes the adjusted financial information is useful for the assessment of the operations of the company because the adjusted items are not indicative of the company's ongoing operations due to their size and nature. Additionally, management uses adjusted financial information as key performance measures for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. The adjusted financial information should be read in conjunction with the company's historical financial statements and notes thereto contained in the company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

"Active members" of our loyalty program represent loyalty program members who have purchased at least once directly from the company during the preceding twelve-month period.

"Total international system-wide retail sales" means the net sales of all Bath & Body Works stores and digital channels located outside North America and owned and/or operated by the company's franchise, license and wholesale partners. While total international system-wide retail sales are not recorded as net sales by the company, management believes the information is important in understanding the company's financial performance because these sales are the basis on which the company calculates and records certain net sales for its International business and are indicative of the financial health of the company's franchise, license and wholesale partners and the prospects for growth of the company's International business.

BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.

Fourth Quarter 2023

Total Sales (In millions):

Fourth Quarter Full-Year 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change (14 weeks) (13 weeks) (53 weeks) (52 weeks) Stores - U.S. and Canada $ 2,162 $ 2,078 4 % $ 5,507 $ 5,476 1 % Direct - U.S. and Canada 656 716 (8 %) 1,582 1,745 (9 %) International (a) 94 95 (1 %) 340 339 - % Total Bath & Body Works $ 2,912 $ 2,889 1 % $ 7,429 $ 7,560 (2 %)

(a) Results include royalties associated with franchised stores and wholesale sales.

Total Company-Operated Stores:

Stores Stores 1/28/2023 Opened Closed 2/3/2024 United States 1,693 93 (47 ) 1,739 Canada 109 2 - 111 Total Bath & Body Works 1,802 95 (47 ) 1,850

Total Partner-Operated Stores: