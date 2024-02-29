Opera Limited: Opera Reports Fourth Quarter Ahead of Expectations, Concluding a Year of Strong Growth and Margin Expansion

Fourth quarter revenue of $113.0 million, +17% YoY growth and at the top of $110 -113 million guidance range

Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA at $27.8 million, a 25% margin and exceeding the $22 -24 million guidance range

2023 expectations lifted quarter by quarter, full-year revenue concluded at $397 million or 20% annual growth, with adjusted EBITDA at $94 million or 38% annual growth following margin expansion of 300 basis points to 23.6%

Company guides revenue of $450 -465 million and a 24% adjusted EBITDA margin at the midpoint for 2024

Opera repurchased 1.15 million ADSs for $13 million in the fourth quarter, concluding its third repurchase program

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months 2023 Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except percentages and

Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year-over-

year



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



Year-over-

year

per share amounts, unaudited)

2022



2023



% change



2022



2023



% change

Revenue

$ 96,272



$ 113,004





17 %

$ 331,037



$ 396,827





20 %

















































Net income

$ 20,922



$ 123,558





491 %

$ 15,035



$ 169,408





1,027 % Margin



21.7 %



109.3 %











4.5 %



42.7 %

























































Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 22,784



$ 27,764





22 %

$ 68,084



$ 93,719





38 % Margin



23.7 %



24.6 %











20.6 %



23.6 %

























































Diluted earnings per ADS(2)

$ 0.22



$ 1.38





529 %

$ 0.14



$ 1.86





1,231 %

















































Free cash flow from operations(1)

$ 20,282



$ 22,499





11 %

$ 42,849



$ 72,451





69 %



(1) See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" sections below for explanations and reconciliations of non-IFRS financial measures. (2) Opera Limited has American depositary shares (ADSs) listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, each representing two ordinary shares in the company.

"I am proud to report yet another strong quarter, wrapping up a year of overperformance following the strength in our product lineup and successful strategy to grow high-ARPU users and expand our advertising ecosystem. A year ago, we guided 2023 revenue at $370 -390 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $71 -81 million. Since then, our growth strategy materialized well above our expectations, and equally encouraging, with significantly less marketing spend than anticipated, coming in below our marketing spend in 2022, driven by continuous product and marketing innovation. In combination, this led to revenue growth of 20% accompanied by outsized adjusted EBITDA growth of 38% in the year," said co-CEO Lin Song.

"We believe Opera is in a great position to continue executing against our objectives in 2024. Our high-ARPU user growth trajectory remains strong, fueled by our unique browser offering. In addition, we are experiencing increased interest from monetization partners as our Western user base continues to scale, and we are excited about new engagement and monetization opportunities around browser AI," continued Mr. Song.

Fourth Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Advertising revenue grew 20% year-over-year, and 12% versus the third quarter. Advertising constituted 60% of total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023. This revenue category benefits from both our browser monetization trajectory, as well as the expansion of our Opera Ads platform.

Search revenue grew 15% year-over-year, and 10% versus the third quarter. The growth in search revenue continues to be driven by our focus on users in Western markets with the highest monetization potential.

Opera had 313 million monthly active users (MAUs) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a slight increase versus 311 million MAUs in the third quarter. Our user growth continues to be driven by high-ARPU users in North America, Europe and Latin America, and was partially offset by smaller declines of low-ARPU users in emerging markets.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, annualized ARPU was $1.44, an increase of 22% versus the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Opera GX gaming browser had 27.8 million MAUs across PC and mobile in the quarter, up 7% from 26.1 million in the third quarter.

We repurchased 1.15 million ADSs at a cost of $13.0 million during the fourth quarter, completing the $50 million buyback authorization from January 2022.

In early February 2024, the company announced its first dedicated AI cluster to support ongoing AI initiatives across products. The data center infrastructure is located in Iceland where it benefits from clean energy and natural cooling, and its associated capital expenditure is approximately $19 million, paid in cash in the first quarter of 2024.

Opera updated the fair value assessment of its current 9.44% stake in OPay to $269 million, resulting in a non-cash accounting gain of $106 million in the quarter. OPay quadrupled its user base through 2023 and grew revenue by over 60% on a constant currency basis.

Opera increased its cash position by $10.3 million in the quarter to $93.9 million at year-end, supported by a strong operating cash flow of $25.3 million, partially offset, in particular, by the $13 million spent to repurchase shares. In total, our balance sheet remains strong, and at year-end also included a remaining $32.8 million receivable due from the sale of our prior stake in Star X, and our stake in OPay with an estimated value of $269.4 million.

Our semi-annual dividend of $0.40 per ADS translated to a total of $35.0 million at the January record date, with 87,518,284 ADS equivalents outstanding net of our fourth quarter repurchases. The dividend cash expense was $9.9 million, while the remainder $25.1 million was offset against our receivable from the sale of Star X.

Business Outlook

"We are pleased to report that our fourth quarter growth materialized at the high end of our significantly lifted expectations as captured in our most recent guidance. The underlying trajectory of our business is further demonstrated by the overachievement in adjusted EBITDA, where in particular marketing spend came in below expectations for both the quarter and the year as a whole. For the full year, our marketing expenses were $109.9 million or 28% of revenue, a reduction from $114.9 million or 35% of revenue in 2022," said Frode Jacobsen, CFO.

"As part of a healthy business, we focus on the conversion of profitability to cash flow. For 2023, our operating cash flow was $82.8 million, or 88% of adjusted EBITDA, and our free cash flow from operations was $72.5 million, or 77% of adjusted EBITDA. We ensure that our shareholders directly benefit from our underlying cash generation and our healthy balance sheet. For 2023 as a whole, dividends amounted to $1.20 per ADS, inclusive of our special dividend at the start of the year, and our buy-back totaled 2.77 million ADSs," continued Mr. Jacobsen.

For the full year of 2024, Opera guides revenue to be $450 -465 million, an increase of 15% over 2023 at the midpoint. We guide adjusted EBITDA to be $106 -110 million, or a 24% margin at the midpoints.

For the first quarter, we guide revenue of $99 -101 million or 15% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. Adjusted EBITDA is guided to be $22.5 -24.5 million, or a 24% margin at the midpoint.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

All comparisons in this section are relative to the fourth quarter of 2022 unless otherwise stated.

Revenue increased by 17% to $113.0 million.

Advertising revenue increased by 20% to $67.8 million.

Search revenue increased by 15% to $44.7 million.

Technology licensing and other revenue was $0.5 million.

Operating expenses increased by 10% to $93.2 million.

Combined technology and platform fees, content cost and cost of inventory sold were $28.5 million, or 25% of revenue.

Personnel expenses, including share-based remuneration, were $20.6 million. This expense consists of cash-based compensation expense of $16.1 million, a 6% decrease year-over-year, and share-based remuneration expense of $4.5 million. Share-based remuneration includes grants made by Opera's majority shareholder, which represents an expense in the P&L even though Opera has no obligation in connection with these grants, and they do not represent dilution for Opera's shareholders.

Marketing and distribution expenses were $30.2 million, an increase of 2%.

Depreciation and amortization expenses were $3.2 million, an 8% decrease.

All other operating expenses were $10.6 million, a 7% decrease. While the total decreased, we saw an increase related to professional services fees in connection with our strengthening of internal controls over financial reporting.

Operating profit was $20.3 million, representing a 18% margin, compared to an operating profit of $11.8 million and a margin of 12% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net finance loss was $0.7 million, consisting of foreign exchange loss partially offset by interest income and time-value changes of our Star X receivable.

Income tax expense was $2.1 million, corresponding to 7% of adjusted EBITDA and benefiting from favorable local exchange rate conversion against USD in the quarter.

Net income was $123.6 million, consisting of $17.6 million underlying profit as well as the $105.9 million gain following the updated valuation of our OPay investment.

Basic earnings per ADS was $1.41 in the fourth quarter of 2023, of which $1.21 related to OPay and $0.20 to our underlying profit. The weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding was 175.4 million in the quarter, corresponding to 87.7 million ADSs.

Adjusted EBITDA was $27.8 million, representing a 24.6% margin, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $22.8 million, representing a 23.7% margin, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Operating cash flow was $25.3 million, or 91% of adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow from operations was $22.5 million, or 81% of adjusted EBITDA.

We have posted Opera's unaudited financial results by quarter since 2019 at https://investor.opera.com/financial-information/quarterly-results .

Opera Limited

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(In thousands, except number of shares which are reflected in millions and per share amounts, unaudited)









Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2022



2023



2022



2023

Revenue

$ 96,272



$ 113,004



$ 331,037



$ 396,827

Other operating income



148





478





469





666

Operating expenses:































Technology and platform fees



(784)





(454)





(4,104)





(3,145)

Content cost



(891)





(1,133)





(3,834)





(4,297)

Cost of inventory sold



(17,277)





(26,953)





(46,650)





(85,808)

Personnel expenses including share-based remuneration



(21,095)





(20,617)





(74,588)





(82,750)

Marketing and distribution expenses



(29,558)





(30,148)





(114,988)





(109,947)

Credit loss expense



(977)





(1,329)





(1,387)





(3,967)

Depreciation and amortization



(3,490)





(3,225)





(13,939)





(13,165)

Impairment of non-financial assets



(3,194)





(116)





(3,194)





(681)

Non-recurring expenses



(310)





(9)





(1,517)





(698)

Other operating expenses



(7,002)





(9,169)





(26,705)





(30,143)

Total operating expenses



(84,577)





(93,154)





(290,906)





(334,603)

Operating profit



11,842





20,327





40,600





62,890

Share of net loss of equity-accounted investees



-





-





(6)





-

Fair value gain on investments



1,500





105,945





1,500





105,945

Net finance income (expense):































Finance income



43,606





999





21,454





8,876

Finance expense



(35,620)





(99)





(38,521)





(644)

Net foreign exchange gain (loss)



(1,087)





(1,553)





(1,157)





(963)

Net finance income (expense)



6,898





(653)





(18,224)





7,269

Income before income taxes



20,241





125,620





23,870





176,105

Income tax (expense) benefit



681





(2,062)





(8,835)





(6,697)

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

$ 20,922



$ 123,558



$ 15,035



$ 169,408



































Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:































Basic, ADS equivalent



93.87





87.71





109.48





89.26

Diluted, ADS equivalent



94.62





89.28





110.34





90.92

Basic, ordinary shares



187.73





175.42





218.96





178.51

Diluted, ordinary shares



189.23





178.56





220.67





181.84



































Earnings per ADS and per ordinary share:































Basic earnings per ADS

$ 0.22



$ 1.41



$ 0.14



$ 1.90

Diluted earnings per ADS

$ 0.22



$ 1.38



$ 0.14



$ 1.86

Basic earnings per ordinary share

$ 0.11



$ 0.70



$ 0.07



$ 0.95

Diluted earnings per ordinary share

$ 0.11



$ 0.69



$ 0.07



$ 0.93



Opera Limited

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands, unaudited)









Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2022



2023



2022



2023

Net income

$ 20,922



$ 123,558



$ 15,035



$ 169,408

Other comprehensive income (loss):































Items that may be reclassified to the statement of operations in subsequent periods (net of tax):

























Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations



1,775





1,387





(3,477)





(742)

Reclassification of exchange differences on loss of control



(96)





-





(96)





-

Reclassification of share of other comprehensive income (loss) of equity-accounted investees



-





-





708





-

Other comprehensive income (loss)



1,679





1,387





(2,865)





(742)

Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

$ 22,601



$ 124,945



$ 12,170



$ 168,666



Opera Limited

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(In thousands, unaudited)









As of December 31,





2022



2023

Assets:















Property and equipment

$ 14,623



$ 16,074

Goodwill



429,445





429,856

Intangible assets



99,983





99,070

Investment in OPay



-





269,407

Other non-current investments and financial assets



2,643





3,049

Non-current receivables from sale of investments



76,305





-

Deferred tax assets



1,473





1,133

Total non-current assets



624,473





818,589

Trade receivables



57,923





69,382

Current receivables from sale of investments



56,347





32,797

Other current receivables



17,247





7,760

Prepayments



3,932





4,660

Marketable securities



66,250





-

Cash and cash equivalents



52,414





93,863

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities



118,664





93,863

Assets held for sale



86,100





-

Total current assets



340,213





208,461

Total assets

$ 964,686



$ 1,027,050



















Equity:















Share capital

$ 18



$ 18

Other paid in capital



824,832





717,610

Treasury shares



(206,514)





(238,815)

Retained earnings



273,262





461,271

Foreign currency translation reserve



(3,385)





(4,127)

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent



888,213





935,957

Liabilities:















Non-current lease liabilities and other loans



4,723





6,776

Deferred tax liabilities



7,352





2,813

Other non-current liabilities



68





94

Total non-current liabilities



12,143





9,682

Trade and other payables



46,937





52,247

Deferred revenue



995





10,272

Current lease liabilities and other loans



3,112





3,770

Income tax payable



1,133





1,838

Other current liabilities



12,152





13,285

Total current liabilities



64,330





81,411

Total liabilities



76,472





91,093

Total equity and liabilities

$ 964,686



$ 1,027,050



Opera Limited

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

(In thousands, except number of shares, unaudited)









Number of shares

outstanding



Equity attributable to owners of the parent





Ordinary

shares



ADS

equivalent



Share

capital



Other paid

in capital



Treasury

shares



Retained

earnings



Foreign

currency

translation

reserve



Total equity

As of January 1, 2022



230,291,732





115,145,866



$ 24



$ 824,832



$ (60,453)



$ 249,155



$ (520)



$ 1,013,039

Net income



-





-





-





-





-





15,035





-





15,035

Other comprehensive loss



-





-





-





-





-





-





(2,865)





(2,865)

Share-based remuneration



-





-





-





-





-





9,073





-





9,073

Issuance of shares upon exercise of RSUs and options



1,597,500





798,750





-





-





-





-





-





-

Acquisition of treasury shares



(53,458,990)





(26,729,495)





(6)





-





(146,063)





-





-





(146,068)

As of December 31, 2022



178,430,242





89,215,121





18





824,832





(206,514)





273,262





(3,385)





888,213

Net income



-





-





-





-





-





169,408





-





169,408

Other comprehensive loss



-





-





-





-





-





-





(742)





(742)

Share-based remuneration, net of tax



-





-





-





-





-





18,600





-





18,600

Issuance of shares upon exercise of RSUs and options



2,137,018





1,068,509





-





-





394





-





-





394

Dividends



-





-





-





(107,222)





-





-





-





(107,222)

Acquisition of treasury shares



(5,530,692)





(2,765,346)





-





-





(32,695)





-





-





(32,695)

As of December 31, 2023



175,036,568





87,518,284



$ 18



$ 717,610



$ (238,815)



$ 461,271



$ (4,127)



$ 935,957



Opera Limited

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(In thousands, unaudited)









Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2022



2023



2022



2023

Cash flows from operating activities:































Income before income taxes

$ 20,241



$ 125,620



$ 23,870



$ 176,105

Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss) before income taxes to net cash flow:































Share-based payment expense



3,846





3,938





9,073





14,926

Depreciation and amortization



3,490





3,225





13,939





13,165

Impairment of non-financial assets



3,194





116





3,194





681

Share of net loss of equity-accounted investees



-





-





6





-

Fair value gain on investments



(1,500)





(105,945)





(1,500)





(105,945)

Net finance (income) expense



(6,898)





653





18,224





(7,269)

Other adjustments



1,034





(190)





(452)





(255)

Changes in working capital:































Change in trade and other receivables



(7,571)





(14,895)





(19,299)





(17,956)

Change in prepayments



3,421





1,194





4,253





(500)

Change in trade and other payables



5,926





5,412





8,559





5,310

Change in deferred revenue



(514)





7,084





(97)





9,277

Change in other liabilities



2,116





989





3





1,158

Income taxes (paid) received



(3,243)





(1,915)





(3,111)





(5,937)

Net cash flow from operating activities



23,542





25,284





56,662





82,761

Cash flows from investing activities:































Purchase of equipment



(429)





(594)





(3,187)





(1,873)

Purchase of intangible assets



-





(250)





-





(250)

Development expenditure



(1,878)





(977)





(6,789)





(4,281)

Proceeds from sale of shares in former associates



-





-





36,879





-

Net sale (purchase) of listed equity instruments



(3,057)





-





16,178





23,414

Interest income received



569





716





1,368





2,989

Net cash flow from (used in) investing activities



(4,795)





(1,105)





44,450





19,999

Cash flows from financing activities:































Acquisition of treasury shares



(131,822)





(13,001)





(146,068)





(32,695)

Proceeds from exercise of share options



-





-





-





394

Dividends paid



-





-





-





(23,105)

Interests on loans and borrowings



(149)





(125)





(293)





(369)

Repayment of loans and borrowings



(70)





42





(378)





(161)

Payment of lease liabilities



(953)





(964)





(3,837)





(3,907)

Net cash flow used in financing activities



(132,993)





(14,048)





(150,578)





(59,843)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(114,245)





10,131





(49,465)





42,918

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



166,071





83,505





102,876





52,414

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



589





227





(996)





(1,469)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 52,414



$ 93,863



$ 52,414



$ 93,863



Opera Limited

Supplemental Financial Information

(In thousands, unaudited)





Revenue





The table below specifies the amounts of the different types of revenue:









Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2022



2023



2022



2023

Advertising

$ 56,753



$ 67,833



$ 187,434



$ 230,980

Search



39,034





44,704





140,162





162,168

Technology licensing and other revenue



485





466





3,441





3,679

Total revenue

$ 96,272



$ 113,004



$ 331,037



$ 396,827



Personnel Expenses Including Share-based Remuneration





The table below specifies the amounts of personnel expenses including share-based remuneration:









Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2022



2023



2022



2023

Personnel expenses, excluding share-based remuneration

$ 16,999



$ 16,053



$ 65,284



$ 65,801

Share-based remuneration, including related social security costs(1)



4,096





4,564





9,304





16,950

Total personnel expenses including share-based remuneration

$ 21,095



$ 20,617



$ 74,588



$ 82,750





(1) Kunlun, the ultimate parent of Opera, has made equity grants to employees of Opera as compensation for services these employees provide to Opera. Opera does not have any obligation to settle the awards granted by Kunlun and such grants do not lead to dilution for Opera's shareholders. Within the share-based remuneration expense recognized by Opera for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, $1.9 million and $1.7 million, respectively, were related to awards granted by Kunlun to employees of Opera. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, the equivalent amounts were $1.9 million and $6.5 million, respectively.

Other Operating Expenses





The table below specifies the nature of other operating expenses:









Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2022



2023



2022



2023

Hosting

$ 2,398



$ 2,549



$ 9,267



$ 10,161

Audit, legal and other advisory services



1,468





2,858





6,857





7,975

Software license fees



608





928





2,149





3,357

Rent and other office expenses



1,078





664





3,743





2,700

Travel



446





524





1,496





1,848

Other



1,004





1,646





3,193





4,101

Total other operating expenses

$ 7,002



$ 9,169



$ 26,705



$ 30,143



Opera Limited

Reconciliations of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

(In thousands, unaudited)





The table below reconciles net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA:









Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2022



2023



2022



2023

Net income

$ 20,922



$ 123,558



$ 15,035



$ 169,408

Add (deduct):































Income tax expense (benefit)



(681)





2,062





8,835





6,697

Net finance expense (income)



(6,898)





653





18,224





(7,269)

Fair value loss (gain) on investments



(1,500)





(105,945)





(1,500)





(105,945)

Depreciation and amortization



3,490





3,225





13,939





13,165

Impairment of non-financial assets



3,194





116





3,194





681

Share-based remuneration, including related social security costs



4,096





4,564





9,304





16,950

Non-recurring expenses



310





9





1,517





698

Other operating income



(148)





(478)





(469)





(666)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 22,784



$ 27,764



$ 68,084



$ 93,719



The table below reconciles net cash flow from operating activities to free cash flow from operations:









Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2022



2023



2022



2023

Net cash flow from operating activities

$ 23,542



$ 25,284



$ 56,662



$ 82,761

Deduct:































Purchase of equipment



(429)





(594)





(3,187)





(1,873)

Purchase of intangible assets



-





(250)





-





(250)

Development expenditure



(1,878)





(977)





(6,789)





(4,281)

Payment of lease liabilities



(953)





(964)





(3,837)





(3,907)

Free cash flow from operations

$ 20,282



$ 22,499



$ 42,849



$ 72,451



