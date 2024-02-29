SpaceFund, Inc: International Space Regulatory, Legal, and Business Leader, Sagi Kfir, Joins SpaceFund as General Counsel

As SpaceFund Continues to Grow in Lockstep with the Nascent Space Startup Ecosystem, Sagi's Expertise will be Invaluable to the Fund and its Portfolio of Space Investments.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / SpaceFund, Inc., a world-leading space venture capital firm, welcomes Sagi Kfir as General Counsel. As a respected aerospace executive with 25 years of complex legal and business experience, Sagi will be responsible for all aspects of legal, compliance, and regulatory functions for SpaceFund's multiple funds and management company.

Sagi Kfir Joins SpaceFund as General Counsel

"I am thrilled to welcome Sagi to the SpaceFund team. His wide range of experience in space industry start-ups and fast-growth larger companies is a great asset for SpaceFund as we continue to expand in both our assets under management and our portfolio of startup investments," said Dan Schatzman, CEO and Chairman of SpaceFund. "Sagi has a lauded track record in the commercial space industry of successfully producing results, ranging from novel space activities and commercial launch, to successfully passing legislation in the US and abroad."

Before joining SpaceFund, Sagi founded Kfir, P.C., where he provided expert legal guidance to a wide range of clients in the commercial space and venture industries. Sagi also served as Senior Managing Counsel at Blue Origin, where he led the company's Regulatory and Compliance team and worked closely with the U.S. administration, federal agencies, and Congress on regulatory and policy matters spanning from human suborbital launches to commercial space habitats. Previously, Sagi was the world's first attorney for a space resource utilization company in his role as General Counsel, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, and Co-Founder of Deep Space Industries (DSI), where he was involved in the creation and passage of U.S. space resource utilization legislation, managed the company's corporate, regulatory, and transactional matters, and closely worked with senior management on company strategy and investor relations. Before his time at DSI, Sagi spent a decade as General Counsel for a national aviation medical transport company and began his legal career in Miami as a litigator in an aerospace-focused law firm representing Fortune 500 companies.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to join SpaceFund at such a dynamic period in the commercial space industry. SpaceFund is the leading space-focused venture firm that has a hands-on approach to contributing to the success of space start-ups," said Mr. Kfir. "I feel at home with a team that's focused and passionate about directly contributing to the growth of the commercial space economy."

Sagi served as Chair of the American Bar Association's Space Law Committee and co-chair for the American Bar Association's annual Space Law Symposium and was a member of The Hague International Space Resource Governance Working Group. At DSI, Sagi also represented that company at the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space. Sagi was also a member of NASA's Advisory Council's Regulatory and Policy Committee and currently serves as a member of the FAA Part 440 Aerospace Rulemaking Committee. He earned his bachelor's degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Miami School of Law. Sagi is a member of the Florida and California Bars and is a member of the International Institute of Space Law.

"Sagi's deep insight into the space industry along with his ability to build lasting relations with executive leadership, boards, government agencies, and those working on the assembly floor is a seamless fit for the dynamic environment of the space venture industry," said Meagan Crawford, managing partner of SpaceFund. "I've seen Sagi in action for nearly a decade now and couldn't imagine relying on anyone else for legal and business acumen at such a pivotal time in this nascent industry's growth and transformation."

About SpaceFund

SpaceFund is a world-leading space venture capital firm, investing across the space startup ecosystem in sectors such as launch, private space stations, satellite components, satellite servicing, in-space manufacturing, AI and ML software for space applications, and others. SpaceFund works closely with the world's largest space customer, the U.S. government, specializing in co-investing with the government agencies that provide these startups with non-dilutive funding. SpaceFund has raised two successful funds and was founded in 2018 by Rick Tumlinson and Meagan Crawford. SpaceFund has made 21 investments across the space industry. To learn more about the venture fund and its portfolio, please visit: https://spacefund.com/

