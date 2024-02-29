German Bionic to Showcase its Robotic E-Exoskeletons at Modex 2024

German Bionic will demonstrate some of the industry's latest fully connected, smart wearable tools at booth B7450 at MODEX 2024, March 11-14 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / German Bionic , a leading robotics and wearable tech specialist, is pleased to announce its participation in MODEX 2024, the premier trade show for supply chain, manufacturing, and distribution industries. MODEX offers an unparalleled platform for industry leaders to explore the latest innovations and trends shaping the future of logistics and supply chain.

As a key exhibitor at MODEX, German Bionic will showcase how its fully connected, smart wearable tools can contribute to healthier, more sustainable workplaces and improve company performance. Specifically, its Apogee robotic e-exoskeleton combines human intelligence with machine power to improve the health, safety, and well-being of people working in physically demanding jobs. The smart power suits assist in lifting and carrying, with up to 66 lbs (30 kg) of support per lift, during tasks requiring static holds, and also provides active walking assistance. In addition, the devices enable data-based analyses of work processes, thereby enabling new occupational safety measures potentials to be identified and implemented by companies for further improvements in the workplace.

"We look forward to participating at MODEX 2024," says David Lewis, US Sales Manager at German Bionic. "We're excited to show how our innovative e-exoskeletons enable logistics and supply chain operations of all types and sizes to increase efficiency, reduce injuries, and remain agile in today's dynamic environment."

German Bionic has been developing and manufacturing smart and connected e-exoskeletons in Germany for industry and logistics since 2018. Among German Bionic's customers are global logistics companies including DPD and Dachser, and large retailers such as Canadian Tire and the British CE retailer Currys, as well as major international airports.

MODEX attendees are encouraged to visit booth B7450 to discover how German Bionic is transforming the future of workplace safety and enabling a more sustainable labor force. MODEX is the largest manufacturing and supply chain expo held in North America and South America. The event will be held March 11-14, 2024 at Atlanta's Georgia World Congress Center.

ABOUT GERMAN BIONIC:

German Bionic is a European robotics firm that develops and manufactures smart power suits and other wearable technologies. It was the world's first company to deliver connected exoskeletons for the workplace, applying self-learning and artificial intelligence to support lifting movements and prevent poor posture, and thereby becoming an intelligent link between humans and machines. The German Bionic smart power suits and wearables protect the health of workers and markedly reduce the risk of accidents and injury to improve work processes. In recognition of this innovative technology, which puts people back at the center of Industry 4.0, German Bionic has received numerous awards including the CES 2023 "Best of Innovation" Award, the Fast Company "Innovation by Design Award", the German Entrepreneur Award, and a nomination for the prestigious Hermes Award at the Hannover Messe. German Bionic is headquartered in the USA and Germany with offices in Boston, Berlin, Augsburg, and Tokyo. For more information visit: www.germanbionic.com .

ABOUT MODEX (POWERED BY MHI):

MHI is an international trade association that has represented the material handling, logistics and supply chain industry since 1945. MHI's over 970 members include material handling and logistics equipment and systems manufacturers, integrators, consultants, publishers, and third-party logistics providers. MHI offers education, networking and solution sourcing for their members, their members' customers, and the industry through programming and events. The association sponsors the ProMat and MODEX expos to showcase the products and services of its member companies and to educate manufacturing and supply chain professionals. The Warehousing Education and Research Council ( WERC ) is a division of MHI and provides education and research to the warehousing, distribution, and logistics community.

