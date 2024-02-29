The Morning Call Names KDG a 2024 Lehigh Valley Top Workplace

KDG has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by Morning Call Top Workplaces.

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / KDG has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by Morning Call Top Workplaces. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.







"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

This is the first time KDG, a professional services company headquartered in Allentown, PA, has been recognized by The Morning Call as a Top Workplace. However, it is not the first time the employer has been recognized for its innovative, welcoming, and flexible work culture. In 2022 and 2023, KDG was named a Best Place to Work in PA by Best Companies Group, Central Penn Business Journal, and The Lehigh Valley Business Journal. In addition, the company was named a 2023 Inclusive Workplace by Best Companies Group.

The company has seen rapid growth in its workforce over the past decade, with employees from across the U.S. applying to work for the company's award-winning software development, business analysis, and user experience teams.

"This accolade is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and spirit of every member of our team," says Kyle David, president and CEO of KDG. "We are committed to continuing to build on this foundation and ensuring that KDG remains a place where talent thrives, innovation flourishes, and exceptional service to our clients is the standard."

The company has been celebrated for its hybrid work environment, commitment to continued education and personal growth, and competitive benefits, which include 100% paid healthcare, volunteer PTO days, and higher ed reimbursement. Employees are 100% U.S.-based and represent a diverse range of experiences, skills, and backgrounds.

To learn more about KDG's company culture and careers, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/about/careers/.

About KDG: With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to excellence, KDG is the partner of choice for businesses looking to leverage technology and digital services to achieve their goals. To learn more, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

About Energage: Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces.?For more information or to nominate your organization,?visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

