Fintech Sandbox Announces Global Lineup for Demo Day 10 Bringing Together Innovative Fintech Startups Solving Complex Challenges

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / Today, Fintech Sandbox , a nonprofit that provides early-stage fintech startups around the world with free access to critical datasets and infrastructure through its Data Access Residency, announced the lineup of global startups for its free, virtual Demo Day 10 . The event will be held over two days, on April 9 and April 11, 2024, and 12 startups will showcase technologies and products built through their Data Access Residency.

"This year's Demo Day events will shine a light on new technologies built for the future economy, and we're excited to continue to dive into AI, Quantum Computing, as well as other emerging technologies, and their essential applications across industries," said Kelly Fryer, Executive Director, Fintech Sandbox. "Data provides the fundamental building blocks for innovation in fintech, and as we celebrate Fintech Sandbox's 10th anniversary, it is incredible to see and showcase the ways that our startups are solving today's and tomorrow's challenges, utilizing the infrastructure and resources that we help provide."

This group of fintech innovators comes from all over the world bringing together a diverse set of insights and use cases, representing how 25% of Fintech Sandbox's member portfolio is international. The companies are working in areas such as investments, identity verification, retirement, employee benefits, insurance, AI, data management/integration, and regulatory compliance, among others. Startups will demonstrate a range of applications and showcase platforms designed to make finance more resilient for individuals and small businesses. Attendees will see unique trading and risk products as well as startups addressing challenges across credit, rewards, and enterprise workflows.

Each day of demos will address key themes. The agenda includes:

April 9: Financial Infrastructure to Support Work, Life, & Small Business Join us as we delve into the future of financial infrastructure for small businesses, consumers, and employers with technologies that promise to shape a more digital and resilient economy. This day showcases innovations across credit, retirement, identity, and benefits that not only enhance personal financial well-being but redefine digital trust and engagement.

April 11: Emerging Technologies & the Future of Capital Markets Hear from entrepreneurs who are leading the financial evolution, by leveraging AI, Quantum Computing, NLP, and other emerging technologies to change how we work and invest. This day features solutions that reimagine how the industry handles risk, portfolio management, alternative assets, and more at scale.



Here are the 12 startups:

- an AI-powered data science company which provides real-time insights on the $442 billion luxury collectibles market Boston Quantum (Boston, MA) - building end-to-end enterprise solutions leveraging the speed and scalability of quantum and quantum-inspired algorithms for the financial industry, with an initial focus in treasury management and currency exchange

- developing an innovative index-linked parametric insurance product that enables businesses to protect their bottom line from commodity price volatility Hansa (New York, NY) - helping small business owners ensure the data that financial service providers use to find, qualify, and underwrite their businesses is up-to-date, accurate, and consistent

- building the first-ever digital transfer solution for retirement accounts Moffin (Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico) - a data integration platform-as-a-service that helps companies to digitize client screening in LatAm

- specializing in identity verification, focusing on Mexican individuals and businesses, to support the LatinX community in the U.S. and worldwide Proov.ai (Tel Aviv, Israel) - bridging the gap between data science and compliance teams, Proov.ai disrupts fintech regulation with automated model validation, revolutionizing MRM for banks

- partnering with asset managers to offer their investment strategies in customized, tax-managed investment accounts Revelata (Palo Alto, CA) - an AI platform that enables automatic discovery and extraction of structured data from unstructured, long-form text corpora

- unlocking the $140B in government benefits left unclaimed each year for households in need by using AI-powered coaching Tenure (Collingwood, Ontario) - an AI-powered platform redefining employee recognition, boosting engagement and retention while driving financial well-being

Sponsors for Demo Day 10 include Commonwealth , EY , F-Prime Capital , FCAT , Fidelity Labs , Global Atlantic Financial Group , Goodwin , MCS Group , MassMutual , Morrison Foerster , Rise, created by Barclays and Slalom . The Fintech Sandbox community, and Demo Day, are made possible by the vast network of data partners who bring the insights and information needed to help fuel the growth of early-stage startups at no cost. A full list of the data partners is available here .

To register for the event to hear about these innovative technologies please visit here . For more information on joining as a startup, corporate sponsor, or data/infrastructure partner, please contact info@fintechsandbox.org , or visit https://fintechsandbox.org .

About Fintech Sandbox

Fintech Sandbox is a nonprofit that provides a leg-up for entrepreneurs around the world by providing free access to critical datasets and resources to build their early-stage fintech products through its Data Access Residency. Fintech Sandbox startups, in return, collaborate with current and past residents, sharing learnings and advancements that benefit the ecosystem. Participating startups - more than 340 thus far - pay no fees and no equity is taken. Boston Fintech Week and Mass Fintech Hub - a public-private partnership dedicated to making the Commonwealth a global leader in fintech - are initiatives under the Fintech Sandbox umbrella. For more information, please visit https://fintechsandbox.org and https://www.linkedin.com/company/fintech-sandbox/ .

