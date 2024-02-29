ICS.cx Presents 'Happy Agents, Happy Customers' at SWPP

At the Society for Workplace Professionals annual conference, ICS and ezCater, an ICS customer, will show how reducing agent attrition increased service levels by 40%.?

MEDFORD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / ICS.cx and ezCater will present a workshop titled "Happy Agents, Happy Customers" at the annual conference of the Society of Workforce Professional Planners (SWPP), the premier membership association for facilitating education and networking among workforce planners and managers.



Julie Rupp, ICS.cx's VP Sales, and Kelley Bond, Director of CS, Experience at ezCater, will host the workshop, which is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 5. The SWPP Annual Conference is being held at the Omni Nashville Hotel in Nashville from March 4 to March 6.

ICS.cx delivers contact center solutions that improve customer experience (CX), boost agent satisfaction, and create corporate value. ICS.cx solutions also increase customer referrals, retention rates, and profitability while reducing marketing spend to attract new customers.

ezCater drives customer satisfaction by maximizing agent performance with a supportive corporate culture and state-of-the-art productivity tools. One ezCater core value, "Go beyond helpful," applies creative Workforce Management approaches to exceed traditional WFM expectations.

"Happy Agents, Happy Customers" will cover Agent Autonomy, Adherence, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Partner Alignment, IEX, and more. BPO enables companies to outsource business processes to ICS.cx to cut costs, free up time, and focus on core aspects of the business.

IEX WFM is an industry-leading, enterprise-grade solution that solves complex contact center staffing and employee engagement challenges. ICS delivers IEX solutions in the ICS Cloud, on customer premises, and on hybrid solutions. NICE WFM in the ICS cloud is ISO 27001 and SOC2 compliant.

About ICS.cx

Since its founding in 2007, ICS.cx has excelled in state-of-the-art customer experience systems and now serves all aspects of contact center management, including legal, reporting, and compliance requirements. ICS.cx has installed and supported solutions as large as 6,000 seats for financial, insurance, healthcare, consumer products, and other companies dedicated to superior customer experiences. ICS.cx has the knowledge to reduce operational costs, improve productivity, and contribute to a company's brand value. ICS.cx designs, installs, and supports CX solutions, driving customer engagement and encouraging agents through best-in-class AI, omnichannel, and automation solutions.

