Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 29, 2024) - Gamelancer Media Corp. (TSX: VRTS) (OTCQB: GAMGF) (FSE: P93) (dba Vertiqal Studios) (the "Company" or "Vertiqal Studios"), a leading digital-channel network and video-production studio, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Aaron Reitkopf and Mr. Kevin Moriarty as Directors of the Company - effective immediately - with Kevin Moriarty serving as Chair of the Audit Committee.

Aaron Reitkopf brings a wealth of experience in marketing, advertising, and digital transformation to the Vertiqal Studios board. Currently serving as the Global Advisory Chairman for Zoo Global, Senior Advisor to IPG, and various other advisory roles in media and advertising, Aaron has been instrumental in expanding companies' global footprint and providing strategic guidance on marketing services. With a background in social entrepreneurialism and extensive board experience, Aaron's insights will be invaluable as Vertiqal Studios continues to innovate and grow in the digital media and advertising landscape; specifically as it relates to entering the New York City and broader US market.

Kevin Moriarty, with his extensive background in finance and operations, is a logical choice to lead Vertiqal Studios' Audit Committee. With experience as Chief Financial Officer for large publicly traded and mid-market PE backed companies across diverse industries, including Blue Yonder and Avnet, Kevin brings a deep understanding of financial strategy and risk management to the board. His expertise in managing relationships with lenders, executing mergers and acquisitions, and optimizing operational performance will be critical as Vertiqal Studios navigates its next phase of growth, specifically as it relates to future acquisition-based growth.

"We are privileged to welcome Aaron Reitkopf and Kevin Moriarty to our Board of Directors," said Jon Dwyer, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Vertiqal Studios. "Their respective experience and diverse skill sets will further strengthen our board, and provide management guidance that is informed by decades of successful M&A activity, as Vertiqal continues its roll-up strategy of digital communities on TikTok, Meta and Snapchat."

The appointments of Mr. Reitkopf and Mr. Moriarty mark an expansion of Vertiqal Studios' board size from seven seats to nine seats, reflecting the company's commitment to enhancing its governance structure and fostering diverse perspectives.

Vertiqal Studios remains dedicated to its strategic focus on producing high-performing organic video content and collaborating with brands, agencies, and creators to deliver engaging content across various platforms.

Bio of Kevin Moriarty

Kevin Moriarty is an experienced chief financial officer with a proven track record of success in overseeing finance strategy, operational excellence, and financial reporting for large publicly traded and mid-market PE backed companies across diverse industries. With a background in managing relationships with lenders, negotiating financing agreements, and executing mergers and acquisitions, Kevin brings a wealth of expertise to Vertiqal Studios' board. His extensive experience in strategic planning, capital allocation, and risk management makes him a logical choice to chair the Audit Committee.

Throughout his career, Kevin has demonstrated a deep understanding of financial operations and a commitment to driving profitability and shareholder value. As a former Big Four Audit Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers and CFO of companies such as Blue Yonder (JDA) and Avnet, Kevin has played integral roles in leading finance organizations, implementing financial measurement systems, and executing strategic transactions.

Kevin holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Rutgers University and is a Certified Public Accountant in New York. He currently serves as Principal at KMM Ventures LLC, where he provides consulting, advisory, and investment services. Kevin's extensive experience and expertise in finance make him a valuable addition to Vertiqal Studios' board.

Bio of Aaron Reitkopf

Aaron Reitkopf is a seasoned marketing executive with a passion for driving digital transformation and accelerating business growth. As the Global Advisory Chairman of MullenLowe Profero and an Independent Board Member for iMedia Brands, Aaron has played pivotal roles in leading marketing agencies and advising companies on digital strategy and customer engagement.

Aaron's career spans various industries, including marketing services, digital media, and social entrepreneurialism. He has a proven track record of success in building high-performing teams, driving revenue growth, and delivering innovative solutions to clients. Aaron's deep commitment to diversity and talent development has earned him recognition for his ability to recruit and nurture diverse talent at all levels.

In addition to his corporate roles, Aaron is actively involved in philanthropy and education. He serves as a Board Director for organizations such as Amref Health Africa and WGI (Wilson Global Initiative), where he is dedicated to fighting illiteracy and improving healthcare in underserved communities.

Aaron holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature and Economics from SUNY Stony Brook. He resides in New York City with his wife and two children, where he continues to make a meaningful impact in business and society.

About Vertiqal Studios

Vertiqal Studios is a leading digital-channel network and video production studio, specializing in creating viral videos. With a strategic focus on producing high-performing organic video content, Vertiqal Studios boasts a growing network of over 43 million followers and subscribers, generating over 2 billion monthly video views. The company collaborates with brands, agencies, and creators to develop and distribute brand campaigns on platforms such as TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram.

