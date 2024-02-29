Medtronic plc: Medtronic files ITC action against Axonics to stop unauthorized use of Medtronic innovations

DUBLIN, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), along with a parallel action in U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, to block Axonics from improperly importing and selling products that infringe two Medtronic patents related to the MRI compatibility of implantable medical devices.

"Medtronic is continuing our efforts to stop Axonics from profiting off of their unauthorized use of our innovations and intellectual property," said Mira Sahney, president of the pelvic health business in the neuroscience portfolio at Medtronic. "The pattern is clear: Axonics uses Medtronic technologies to improperly compete in the market. It is time for Axonics to be held accountable for these unlawful acts."

Medtronic is asking the ITC to investigate and exclude the importation of the infringing Axonics products into the United States.

Medtronic currently has a separate infringement suit pending in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in which it asserts that Axonics has infringed additional technologies developed by and belonging to Medtronic.

