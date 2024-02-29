Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Successfully Completes Acquisition of Pharmatrade's Assets; Expects to Increase FY 2024 Annual Revenue by over $5 Million

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company') (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group engaged in innovative R&D, owner of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, and operator of a telehealth platform, announced today the successful acquisition of the distribution network owned by Pharmatrade S.A. ("Pharmatrade"), an established pharmaceutical wholesale company operating in Greece.

Pharmatrade, founded in 2016, specializes in the storage and distribution of pharmaceutical and parapharmaceutical goods in the Greater Athens area, offering an extensive selection of products sourced from prominent multinational corporations within the healthcare industry.

This strategic bolt-on transaction, through the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary CosmoFarm Pharmaceuticals S.A. ("CosmoFarm"), entails the acquisition of Pharmatrade's assets pertaining to its sales and distribution network of pharmacies for pharmaceutical and para-pharmaceutical products. The network is expected to boost the Company's 2024 annual revenue by at least $5 million.

In addition to increased revenue, this acquisition aims to enhance efficiencies and generate synergies with CosmoFarm's state-of-the-art facility in the western part of Athens, which leverages robotic technologies to automate inventory management, procurement, and order execution, thereby delivering an even higher level of service to pharmacy clients.

Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Health, stated: "I am pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Pharmatrade's assets. This marks our latest bolt-on acquisition at CosmoFarm, following last year's acquisition of Bikas' distribution network. We are continuously exploring additional opportunities to expand and diversify our customer base, as well as create synergies and achieve economies of scale."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Chicago, Illinois, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe® and C-Sept®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency, it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, and www.zipdoctor.co, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

