Emailable Welcomes Sam McNeil as Head of Email Deliverability

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / Emailable is strengthening its commitment to excellence by announcing Sam McNeil as Head of Deliverability. He will be leading the new Deliverability division, focused on helping businesses stay on top of the constant updates from the world's largest email providers.

Just this past year alone, major updates to Gmail, Yahoo and Apple have caused a rift in deliverability. This new division will play a pivotal role in helping businesses navigate these new challenges.

Emailable has been quietly offering complimentary deliverability audits to select customers. The appointment of Sam McNeil means that this program can now be offered to everyone, ensuring that no customers are left behind.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sam McNeil to Emailable," said Sean Heilweil, CEO. "His expertise in deliverability will undoubtedly elevate our capabilities and further solidify our position as a leader in the industry. We look forward to the invaluable contributions he will make to our team and our clients."

Sam is recognized as a trailblazer in the field, possessing a deep understanding of how the most intricate changes can impact your sender reputation. He brings a wealth of experience working within some of the largest organizations within this space, including MailMonitor, Merkle, WhatCounts, and iContact.

His dedication to staying ahead of emerging trends and his commitment to delivering unparalleled results make him a trusted authority in the industry.

About Emailable:

Emailable gives their customers the best opportunity of landing in the right inbox. They are committed to providing the fastest and most accurate email verification tool in the industry. Learn more at emailable.com.

Media Inquiries:

Leana Yang

pr@emailable.com

Contact Information:

Leana Yang

VP of Marketing

pr@emailable.com

SOURCE: Emailable

View the original press release on newswire.com.