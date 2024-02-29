

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mitch McConnell has announced that he is stepping down as Senate Minority Leader.



McConnell, who has been a highly influential leader in Republican politics for decades, told the Senate Wednesday that his resignation will take effect in November to allow 'the next generation of leadership'.



The 82 year-old Kentucky Republican became the longest-serving Senate leader in American history last year.



'As I have been thinking about when I would deliver some news to the Senate, I always imagined a moment when I had total clarity and peace about the sunset of my work,' McConnell told the lawmakers. 'A moment when I am certain I have helped preserve the ideals I so strongly believe. That day arrived today.'



'American Democracy is based on elected representatives coming together and bridging their different points of view to find common ground on behalf of the American people. I'm proud that my friend Mitch McConnell and I have been able to do that for many years, working together in good faith even though we have many political disagreements,' President Joe Biden said in a statement.



