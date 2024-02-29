

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare technology company Medtronic plc (MDT) announced Thursday it filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), along with a parallel action in U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, to block Axonics, Inc. (AXNX) from improperly importing and selling products that infringe two Medtronic patents related to the MRI compatibility of implantable medical devices.



Medtronic said Axonics uses Medtronic technologies to improperly compete in the market. It is profiting off of their unauthorized use of Medtronic's innovations and intellectual property.



Medtronic is asking the ITC to investigate and exclude the importation of the infringing Axonics products into the United States.



Medtronic currently has a separate infringement suit pending in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in which it asserts that Axonics has infringed additional technologies developed by and belonging to Medtronic.



